BROCKPORT — The College at Brockport will change its name back to SUNY Brockport on July 1, campus officials say.
Brockport is part of the State University of New York, and it was called SUNY Brockport for years until 2007 when it was renamed The College at Brockport.
But a statement released by Dave Mihalyov, vice president for university relations, said that Brockport did market research of prospective students and their parents. The survey showed the strength of the SUNY brand and an overall lack of awareness of the connection between Brockport and SUNY.
Brockport President Heidi Macpherson said that with the state’s Excelsior Scholarship program gaining more traction, it matters that students know that Brockport is part of the SUNY system.
Officials also expect to reveal a revised logo later this year.