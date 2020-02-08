NIAGARA FALL — As Australia begins the long journey toward recovery after its massive bushfires, the Aquarium of Niagara is joining forces with the Buffalo Zoo to support its fundraising efforts and maximize the Western New York zoological community’s impact toward relief efforts.
“When wildlife and wild places are threatened, zoos and aquariums, as champions for wildlife, have a responsibility to act," said Gary Siddall, executive director of the Aquarium of Niagara. “In the wake of these devastating wildfires, we’ve really seen the zoological community come together. As a small organization, the Aquarium of Niagara can make a big difference by playing a supportive role in the zoo’s already impressive campaign effort.”
The aquarium is reaching out to our network of members and supporters to encourage them to contribute to Australian relief efforts via the aquarium’s website. Aquarium of Niagara employees are also leading their own fundraising efforts.
On Feb. 23, the aquarium will team up with Community Beer Works and the Pro Zoo Board of the Buffalo Zoo for a happy hour from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Community Beer works. There will be Frank Pale Ale, basket raffles and live music, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Buffalo Zoo’s Australian Wildfire Relief Fund. Tickets are $10.