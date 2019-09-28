Filming for the highly anticipated horror film “A Quiet Place II” has wrapped up, actor-director John Krasinski announced in a Twitter post.
The movie, set for release March 20, was one of the most recent high-profile films to be shot in Western New York. Scenes were shot throughout the summer in Olcott, Akron, North Tonawanda and on the South Grand Island Bridge.
Some area residents apparently made it into the film as well.
Bob Brennan of the Gratwick Hose Volunteer Fire Company said that a Paramount Pictures crew recruited several players with the North Tonawanda National Little League for scenes that were shot at the Stenzil Street Baseball Field last month. Brennan said several adults joined the filming as well, presumably as extras, though he did not give any names.
”We got together a good portion of the Little Leaguers that are in the film,” Brennan said. “So when you see the film, those are all North Tonawanda Little League participants who are on the field.”
Locals might also recognize the Olcott Beach Carousel Park, which apparently was used as a backdrop for scenes shot in Olcott in July.
”A Quiet Place II” is expected to extend the story of the Abbott family, introduced in the original film, who have to stay completely silent to avoid bloodthirsty extraterrestrials that have hypersensitive hearing but lack eyesight.
The original film, which was shot in the Hudson Valley, finds the Abbotts living alone on a farm in a world ravaged by the unnamed monsters. “A Quiet Place” reportedly grossed more than $340 million at box offices worldwide — placing it among the most lucrative horror films in history — and earned mostly rave reviews from critics.
Like its predecessor, “A Quiet Place II” was written and directed by Krasinski, best known for portraying Jim Halpert on the NBC sitcom “The Office” and CIA security operator Jack Silva in “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” and will star his wife, actress Emily Blunt.
Actors Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are also part of the cast, as are the child actors from the original, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds.