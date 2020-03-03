WELLSVILLE — PM Research Inc. has entered into a lease agreement with the Steam & Air Solutions business of Curtiss-Wright to utilize a portion of the office space located at Plant 2, 2475 Tarantine Boulevard.
The lease agreement, effective March 16, will allow Curtiss-Wright to utilize a portion of the office space for the 32 employees who currently work at the former Dresser-Rand office building located in downtown Wellsville.
“We are very excited to have come to an arrangement that benefits all parties, especially the employees who can retain their positions within our local economy," said Scott Vossler, general manager of PM Research, in a press release. "The lease will allow PM Research to maintain full utilization of the manufacturing area within the building, while providing office space for the needs of Curtiss-Wright and its employees."
In 2018, PM Research signed a lease agreement to occupy the former GE/Lufkin Building on Tarantine Boulevard. The company says it has been steadily growing into the building’s manufacturing facility since that time.
The growth of the company’s Precision Armament division has caused a need for expanded manufacturing space. The company manufactures aircraft erosion protection products, along with other product lines; it has been located on Niles Hill Road since 1973.
In 2018, the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) announced that PM Research had signed a long-term agreement to expand operations in the GE Lufkin site.
IDA acquired the multi-million Tarantine Boulevard site as a donation after Lufkin-RMT laid off 70 workers and shuttered its plant, which was then owned by GE, in 2017.