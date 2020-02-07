WELLSVILLE — Allegany County’s largest healthcare provider got a nearly $17 million injection to improve its care and services.
Jones Memorial Hospital announced Friday that it has been awarded a Healthcare Facility Transformation Grant totaling $16.86 million from New York state.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be approved for this grant funding,” said Eva Benedict, CEO at Jones. “These projects reflect our commitment to continue to care for this community as we have for nearly 100 years.”
The funding will be used for four projects:
• Building a third floor to the 1993 addition for physician offices and support facilities.
• Expanding and modernizing the surgical services suite.
• Creating a new MRI suite with new equipment.
• Fund an initiative to integrate behavioral health and primary care.
The grant application was submitted nearly two years ago.
“While we have conceptual drawings for these capital projects, we will be revisiting those plans,” Benedict added. “To assure that the new construction meets the needs of patients and staff, we will be working closely with JMH directors and staff as well as the medical providers who will be working in the new spaces.”
JMH board chairman Rich Ewell said the funding is a major step forward in the future of healthcare services in the community.
“These grants are available only to institutions that have demonstrated a true commitment to providing top quality health care and that have a plan to succeed operationally and financially in the future," he said. "Over the past several years, a massive amount of effort has gone into applying for and advocating for this award.”
JMH joined UR Medicine in late 2015.
Steven I. Goldstein, president and CEO of Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals in Rochester, and senior vice president of UR Medicine, said, "The goal of UR Medicine is to provide high-quality health care close to home for families across Upstate New York, including communities in and around Allegany County.
"Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo and New York state should be applauded for making an investment that enables Jones Memorial to expand and modernize as part of the UR Medicine system,” he added.
The Transformation Grant program is intended to help facilities re-design and “transform” their organization to accommodate the changing healthcare environment by funding capital improvements that support revenue streams that stabilize and strengthen the financial stability of the organization.
The project is the latest to be announced this winter by the hospital as it seeks to improve care and its financial position.
In late January, work began on a $1.7 million outpatient cancer treatment center on West State Street in Olean.
The nine-bay infusion suite and other facilities also aim to help increase income for the hospital as officials attempt to leave the Vital Access Provider Program. VAP, a state program to help financially distressed healthcare entities, helps fund operational costs for turnaround initiatives with a focus on financial viability, meeting service needs, improving care quality and increasing health equity for populations at risk.
The project, which expands current operations in the city, is expected to generate at least $800,000 for the hospital annually once completed.
The center is headed by Dr. Neeta Soni, who joined UR Medicine’s Wilmot Cancer Institute as an associate professor in May, seeing patients at Jones Memorial in Wellsville and in Olean.
The Olean site opened in 2003.