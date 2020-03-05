BUFFALO — A Wellsville man admitted to illegally possessing firearms, according to federal court filings.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York reported Wednesday that Jason E. Slocum, 44, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the criminal complaint filed by a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives special agent with the federal court in Buffalo, a 911 call on Oct. 1, 2018, reported a domestic dispute at Slocum's residence on Williams Avenue. Wellsville police apprehended Slocum following a short struggle. While searching the house for other people, police found an AKM-style semiautomatic rifle.
Slocum was convicted in 1996 for third-degree attempted burglary and was sentenced to probation. He later violated his probation and was sentenced to up to four years in state prison. Under federal law, convicted felons may not possess firearms.
After finding the weapon and determining Slocum was not allowed to own firearms, village police applied for a search warrant and found four other weapons.
The weapons later identified by the ATF included a Remington 700 bolt-action rifle chambered in .30-06 Springfield — which had been sold in California in 1972 — a Brazilian-manufactured Taurus PT140Pro .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol and a Serbian-manufactured AK-style rifle chambered in 7.62x39mm. As all three weapons had been brought into the state from elsewhere, the case fell under federal jurisdiction.
An AR-15-style rifle and a lower receiver for an AR-15-style rifle — neither with identifying markings — were also recovered. Also found were a number of magazines and ammunition.
Slocum was initially charged with several state crimes, including four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class D felonies; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, all class A misdemeanors. He was apprehended on a federal arrest warrant June 6, 2019.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 8. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
According to the plea agreement filed with the court, prosecutors recommend a sentence of 12 to 18 months in federal prison, a fine of $5,500 to $55,000, and supervised release for one to three years. However, the court may impose a different penalty.