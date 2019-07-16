Air conditioning may prove essential this weekend as temperatures and humidity look to spike across the region.
According to the National Weather Service, today will be slightly cooler thanks to clouds from remnants of Tropical Storm Barry that could bring heavy rain. The temperatures then begin to build Thursday, however, leading to the worst heat in the Southern Tier on Friday and Saturday.
Steve Welch, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said that our area could see temperatures in the low 90s on those days, with a chance of heat indexes reaching 100.
”The main factor of heat index is dew point temperature,” Welch explained. The weather service considers any dew point above 65 to be “oppressive.” Dew point is the temperature at which water in the air condenses; the higher the dew point, the more humid the air.
”When the dew point number is high, with temperatures over 90, you get high heat indexes,” Welch said.
Welch added that dew point temperatures around 75 are uncommon for our area, but could be reached Friday and Saturday.
As is typical with hot, humid weather, thunderstorms are possible through the weekend. Today’s rain could be heavy as the remnants of Barry make their way into Upstate New York. There’s a 10% to 20% chance of rain heavy enough to cause flash flooding in the southern half of Upstate New York, according to the Weather Prediction Center, an arm of the weather service.
Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, but there likely won’t be any real relief from the heat until next Tuesday.