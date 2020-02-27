OLEAN — Few pedestrians hit the streets on Thursday as blizzard-like conditions came and went through the day.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo updated its blizzard warning — wind speeds of at least 35 mph blowing snow and reducing visibility to less than one-quarter mile for a sustained period — at 1:06 p.m., reporting that the warning will continue through 4 p.m. Friday for southern Erie and Wyoming counties, as well as the western Southern Tier.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet are expected in the those areas, with wind gusts as high as 55 mph blowing and drifting snow.
Meteorologists warned that travel could be very difficult, with blowing snow reducing visibility, and winds possibly causing tree damage and isolated power outages.
Virtually every school district in the region announced on Wednesday they would close their doors Thursday. The Olean Public Library, while originally hoping to open Thursday afternoon, remained closed due to the weather until Friday.
Cattaraugus County courts, including Olean city court, were also closed Thursday. Allegany County also canceled its Meals on Wheels deliveries.