OLEAN — Washington Street’s water and pothole situation won’t be sorted out until next year.
City DPW Director Bob Ring said that despite earlier hopes, the push to replace the water line on the 200 block of North Fourth Street and along Washington Street from North Fourth to North 10th Street will not begin construction this fall as originally hoped.
“The contractor being awarded this will be starting this in the spring,” Ring said, noting that the project was originally set to begin this fall with the water line replacement followed by repaving in the spring. “Having a half torn up road in the middle of winter is probably less than ideal.”
Ring said the contractor would still need to finish by the June 30 deadline in the bid.
The plans include replacing a 4-inch water line running under Washington Street — which, due to a century of buildup of minerals and rust — acts like a 2-inch line. Because of low flow to the area, firefighting is difficult, and high usage, it is feared by officials, could cause the line to collapse. An 8-inch line will be installed as a replacement.
Around 75 service lines to homes will be replaced, as well as connections to cross streets and new fire hydrants. The road, in very poor condition on the eastern end, is set to be repaved as the line replacement will require excavation.
The project will be entirely funded by the city, with the line replacement funded by the water fund and the road work by the general fund. The project has a budget of $1.3 million, including a 15% contingency line and 5% field change line.
In July, the council authorized a $1.35 million bond for the project, with $50,000 to cover the cost of the bond issuance. The bond payment for the Washington Street project has been estimated at around $30,000 a year.
Bidding on the project opened in July, with bids opened Aug. 19. However, the Olean Common Council has yet to approve a winning bidder. The award is expected on Tuesday.