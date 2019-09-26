I love this time of year. I am reminded that two years ago, on one of these warm fall days, my husband and I traveled to Ohio to get the youngest member of our family — our black and white cocker spaniel, Percy.
Although we were excited — we knew we had found our companion — others in our home were not. His introduction to the cats in our family was not met with the same excitement. They relocated to the upstairs, refusing to come down, perhaps because Percy would chase them throughout the house at every opportunity.
For everyone’s safety, when he was a puppy, we began taking him to Church Services every Sunday, which continues today. He also goes to “doggy day care” three times a week to burn off energy by playing with his friends — the cats all cheer when he goes.
We have learned that if we make a mistake telling Percy that he is going to “doggie day care” before we are ready to leave — just utter the words “Doggie day care today!” — and that does it. He starts dancing and wiggling and running to the door, acting like he just drank 12 cups of coffee with 10 spoons of sugar.
Try to explain to him that we didn’t mean right now, still a few things we need to do before we can go, but he doesn’t understand. He waits with anticipation and bolts to the door any time we move in that direction. After a while he hops into his bed and waits with his head down between his front legs, watching us get ready by only moving his eyes. He doesn’t even raise his head.
As time goes on his excitement fades into disappointment.
I couldn’t help thinking how much we are like that when it comes to God. Just like Percy, we hear the word and get excited. We wait with anticipation for the good things promised and when they don’t come, we also get disappointed. We may start off with great excitement, but that soon fades when we don’t see results or reward for our efforts. We get disappointed and find it hard to even raise our heads only looking to God with our eyes and not our hearts.
I was thinking of how God’s thoughts are so far above ours that if he tried to explain things to us we would be like Percy turning our heads from side to side trying to understand even one word from God.
So ... next time you tell your dog or your children about a trip to some place that makes them so excited they can’t wait, remember God is taking us to a place that is so exciting that it’s hard for us to wait, too. But there are still some things God needs to do first.
God does have a great plans for us; and I for one am doing a wiggle dance in excited anticipation for them to come.
(The Rev. Kim Rossi is pastor of St. Stephen’s Church of Olean.)