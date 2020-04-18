ELDRED, Pa. — Facing a pandemic and experiencing restrictions and closures for the safety of the nation is a unique experience.
But today’s challenges may be bringing back memories for older Americans, who experienced rationing during World War II and may be noticing some similarities between the two periods — despite the drastic difference between war and pandemic.
Steve Appleby, curator of the Eldred World War II Museum, compared some of today’s experiences with those U.S. residents lived through during WWII.
Beginning in January 1942, items like tires were rationed, with only certain groups allowed to purchase new tires if they applied to the rationing board and were approved for the purchase. These groups included doctors and nurses, bus owners and delivery drivers, as well as farmers.
“Civilians had to cut their intake,” Appleby explained. He mentioned ration stamps and books, which were given out through a program and had to be spent along with money to purchase items that were considered high demand and had limits set on purchases by civilians.
“Food, rubber, gasoline, nylon stockings (were rationed); everything was going to the military,” Appleby said.
He found this to be a significant contrast to today’s experience, where limits were set on items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and hand soap and, for a short period, milk. This was primarily due to hoarding and not for the purpose of ensuring that a specific group (the nation’s soldiers) could be supplied. Instead, today’s limits were set to ensure that the nation’s citizens were all as adequately supplied with necessities as possible during this challenging time.
SELF-SUFFICIENCY
One significant difference between the experience during World War II and the current situation is self-reliance. Today’s society has more people living in cities and fewer in rural regions. Therefore, people are less able to grow their own food.
“During WWII, everybody had victory gardens. We were much more self-reliant in that respect. Civilians were encouraged to use all farmable land to produce food, for the military and themselves,” Appleby said. “There were more people on farms and living in rural areas than in cities then.”
Appleby did note that during the present pandemic, vegetable seeds are being purchased at a higher rate than in the recent past.
“There is a resurgence in home gardens, seeds are flying out of stores now,” Appleby said.
Americans are recognizing an unpleasant fact, set up by the way society has changed over time: a vulnerability to circumstance and lack of preparation when a crisis arises.
“I think this is kind of a wakeup call for us, all of our manufacturing is overseas, our pharmaceuticals are produced in China, and that has made us vulnerable. It’s an amazing situation we see ourselves in today,” Appleby said.
WWII-era citizens were more hardy and resilient, Appleby noted. They were more used to not having things, as they had recently survived the Great Depression. Those alive at that time were much more interested in being self-reliant.
“I have known friends — people who would be called ‘preppers’ — who have dehydrated food, water stored, ammunition, and they are expecting the end of the world any day now. They are saying, ‘See, we told you. People should be more prepared,’” Appleby said. “Hopefully it is a little bit of a wakeup to be more self-reliant, to not to depend on others for our own sustenance.”
DIVISION
Any country faces periods where the residents are at odds, seeing different sides of an issue. In the U.S., before the country entered WWII, there was similar prevailing opinions.
“Before the war, there was a big movement to stay out of it — the problems in Europe. We didn’t realize the full extent of the Holocaust at that time,” Appleby said. “After Pearl Harbor, we pulled together — like after 9/11 — and we were united for a common cause.
“In current times, you don’t see that as much, you see division. People are saying the president didn’t react in time, or things like that,” Appleby said.
Despite the fact all U.S. residents are facing the threat of the pandemic, much of the focus remains on how politicians and officials are handling the crisis and protecting the country’s citizens. The mood of those who voice concerns is far from united.
“During WWII, we were facing a common cause, a common enemy. We are lacking that today. Hopefully that changes,” he said. “You see moments, things in the news and on the internet, with people going out of their way to help others, and that’s encouraging.”
SPARKS OF HOPE
Coronavirus, updates on new cases and changes in the way we should proceed to attempt to reduce the spread of the virus may overwhelm those who follow the news on various platforms.
However, despite the various stories on these topics, there are positive stories of people helping people — making masks, setting up delivery services for the elderly or those who are most at risk and generally working to do something to cheer up others wherever possible.
“I’ve seen some hopeful signs, there are stories of young people doing amazing things,” Appleby said. “ It is an interesting time to be alive, and kind of scary. We’ll see, we might be at the peak of it.”
For Appleby, his avid interest in history and study of times past give him the push to be a light during the current struggle.
“I do take inspiration myself, from the WWII generation, to do the right thing. I try to reach out to help those more vulnerable than me,” he said.
His study of various historic periods does give him a note of confidence to share, despite how difficult things may seem currently.
“I’ve seen it throughout history — America seems to rise to the challenge. We are a noble people, a good people, who try to do the right thing,” he said. “We will get through these difficult times together. I have faith.”