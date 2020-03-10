OLEAN — Olean City School District voters passed a $24.8 million capital project by 394 votes to 42 during Tuesday’s polling at the Olean Intermediate Middle school, district officials said in providing unofficial results.
The project will renovate and upgrade schools in the district while not increasing property taxes.
Specifically, the project which is expected to begin during the spring and summer of 2022, will include major renovations and improvements to Washington West Elementary School as well as the renovation of the high school auditorium, which has served as a venue for many community activities and events over the years.
Upgrades at the intermediate middle school will include a number of improvements such as the addition of turf to the fields, lights and courtyard improvements. The new turf is expected to extend outside activities, as students will be able to participate in outdoor physical education as well as practice sports activities following inclement weather.
The district is eligible for 96.4% in state building aid, which is available for capital improvement projects. In addition, the district’s capital reserve fund will be used to offset the local cost of the project, which is 5.4% of the needed fund and the project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.
The project will be conducted by Campus Construction Management Group Inc. and Young & Wright Architectural which provided work for the district’s first $16.1 million capital project.