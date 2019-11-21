ALLEGANY — As Ron Volz stood and looked over massive amounts of debris that used to be his home before it exploded Monday, he joked with others, “Do you want to buy a house? It has air-conditioning.”
Volz, his wife and son, who were not home at the time when an apparent gas explosion destroyed their West Branch Road house, also noted that it has been through humor and support of others that they’ve been able to endure the catastrophe.
As the couple continued salvaging memorabilia and keepsakes from the wreckage Wednesday, officials with the Allegany Fire Department Investigation Team also released a statement saying they had concluded the investigation into the house explosion.
“The team has concluded that the explosion was accidental in nature,” the statement read. “The cause and origin of the explosion will not be released at this time due to external open investigations by other agencies.”
While the investigation team did not release the names of the other agencies involved, Todd J. Pignataro, spokeman for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, issued a short statement noting the agency “is supporting the Cattaraugus County Emergency Response team as needed.”
Pignataro said DEC could not comment further on the investigation Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a neighbor of the Volz family on West Branch Road, Daniel Mohr, expressed his concerns with the oil drilling in the area, sending a letter to the Olean Times Herald calling for an immediate end to operations.
Mohr contends that Dimes Energy’s large oil drilling equipment driven on the West Branch and Four Mile Road sites many times a week are crowding other traffic off the road, forcing drivers to use the shoulders of the road, which are low and deteriorating from the oil equipment traffic.
“This situation is very dangerous and for that reason alone, the project should never have been allowed,” he wrote. “The road shoulders are now low and deteriorating. Crews working in the area spend much time and effort cleaning mud and dirt off the roadway, but the method used raises so much dust the air cannot be safely breathed and I can only imagine the dirt that enters houses near the road.”
Mohr suggests that the explosion of the Volz home from an apparent gas explosion could have been the result of migrated natural gas due to the oil well drilling on the nearby hillsides.
“All the residents in every home of the area where oil extraction is happening are in immediate danger and cannot rely on good fortune to survive,” Mohr’s letter states. “In the past, oil extraction has contaminated drinking water on the West Branch Road. Is this our future?”
Calls left with Dimes Energy spokesman Matt LeBlanc Wednesday for comments on these claims were not immediately returned. LeBlanc indicated Monday that he expected Dimes Energy to face scrutiny after the explosion, but he noted the company isn’t staging nearby production to cause migrating gas on the Volzes’ property.
Volz said he was not at liberty to speculate on what caused the explosion.
“I’m not pointing my finger at nobody,” Volz said. “We’re just basically waiting until (the outside investigators) are done with their reports.”
The house, which was heated by electric water-heated baseboards, had a small propane tank that provided fuel for a gas-operated stove in the home.
Volz said the family dog, that had been in a new addition of the house and survived the blast, continues to do well.
Volz, who is disabled, credits friend and neighbor, Ben Gardner, for saving his life during the incident. Volz explained that he hadn’t gone hunting over the weekend during the opening of the New York state big game season, and wouldn’t have gone out Monday when the house exploded if Gardner hadn’t convinced him to go.
“He’s the one who really saved my life,” Volz said of Gardner.
Volz also noted family, friends and neighbors have been a huge help to them during the crisis.
“It’s a beautiful neighborhood, the neighbors have just been awesome,” he said. “And we’ve had nothing but total support from Creekside Baptist Church and St. Bonaventure Church” where Betty Jo and Ron attend, respectively.
Volz said his wife’s employer, Indeck-Olean energy services, also has helped by providing funds to help them with incidental costs while they stay with a relative.
The Volzes, who have three children and five grandchildren, said they had a number of Christmas gifts in their home for the youngsters that were also lost in the blast.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)