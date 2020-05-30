ALLEGANY — For the past four years, Allegany Legion Riders have quietly cleaned and spruced up the gravesites of veterans to ensure their dignity is maintained, even in death.
Legion Rider member Maggie Nuss said the ritual, called “Remembering the Forgotten,” was started and implemented by brothers Sam and Dave Fahy of Allegany in previous years. During the past four years, friends and family members of Legion Riders have participated in the Memorial Day Weekend project, as well.
“Each year, we gather on Saturday or Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend and clean veterans’ graves,” Nuss said. “We wash headstones, weed-wack, pull weeds, dig out veteran plaques and add mulch. We spend time in both Allegany and St Bonaventure cemeteries.”
She said the work is done in different sections of the cemeteries each year, with the focus on areas of the properties that would otherwise go unattended.
“Our veterans have done so much for us; (so we feel) we can spruce up their final resting place” in gratitude, Nuss said.
“Legion members have helped in the past, as well as children and grandchildren. It is a wonderful learning experience for the kids and the perfect history lesson for all of us.”
Sam Fahy, an Air Force veteran, and his brother, an Army veteran, said they started the project to help the families of the veterans.
“One year we were doing our families’ (gravesites) and we got looking around and we thought ‘Boy, some of these (veterans’ graves) are in really bad shape,’” Fahy recalled. “Let’s come up here tomorrow and spend some time fixing them up.”
Fahy said after he and his brother joined the Legion Riders, they asked club members if they wanted to become involved with the Memorial Day Weekend project.
“They jumped right on it and it seems there are a few more (helpers) every year,” Fahy said.
“We have a lot of family members with kids and that makes it really cool … it keeps growing so we get more and more done.”
He said the gravesites have contained the remains of veterans from the Civil War, World War I, World War II and other wars and conflicts.
Fahy said the project was continued this year, with social distancing in mind, as he and the others realized the importance of honoring the veterans in this manner.
He noted the Legion Riders also participate in service rides on their motorcycles to honor veterans in all capacities, including those who have taken their own lives. Fahy said they rode in a Ride 22 event in honor of his stepson, Justin First, 34, an Army veteran of Iraq, who took his own life last year. He explained the ride is done annually in honor of the 22 veterans who take their own lives every day.
As for the “Remembering the Forgotten” project, Fahy said Legion Riders director, Bret Marvin, has visited other Legion posts in the area to encourage them to conduct similar projects for veterans’ graves in other local cemeteries.
“Hopefully, we can get this to be even bigger,” he said. “We are looking at this to make it grow.”