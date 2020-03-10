OLEAN — When Olean Food Pantry officials look at the good the organization does for the community’s needy, one of goodwill items includes a new changing table that will be installed in the facility.
This and other updates at the food pantry at Leo Moss Drive were among topics discussed by officials and volunteers Monday during the organization’s annual dinner at Bethany Lutheran Church. The event is held each year to recognize the work done by food pantry volunteers.
An old friend and former manager of the food pantry, Maureen Curry, was among those who visited the event which featured a potluck supper.
Incoming board president, Brian George, who replaces John Sheehan, said the food pantry currently has a couple of indoor projects that are taking place.
“One of the major ones that has been a great service to the community are the food carts” now available to recipients, George said. “Folks that do walk can take (a cart) for transportation of food, they can take them home with them” and return them later.
He said this is helpful given the fact that the number of recipients in 2019 was 11,209, a 17% increase from 2018. All other categories of help in 2019 also increased from the year before as well including 198,522 meals served, an 18% increase; 16,543 meals served monthly, an 18% increase; 909 people served monthly, an 18% increase; and 357 homes served monthly, a 23% increase.
George said grocery supplies provided by BJ’s Wholesale in Olean is a huge asset to the food pantry and its increasing needs.
“Every Friday, we have a troop of (volunteers) who do the pick-up of food at BJ’s,” George remarked. He also noted that the number of grants, food collections and donations from the community “are the things we continue to depend on as a pantry.
“The community continues to rise to the occasion,” he added.
DB Busan, warehouse manager, said she and the others in the warehouse have been “really, crazy busy” due to the increase of recipients.
“I’d like to go out of business because everybody had food,” Busan admitted. “But fortunately we have this group of volunteers and this is just a small sampling (at the dinner) because we probably have 300 volunteers.”
She said those numbers include people such as Dave Potter who drives to BJ’s weekly to pick up loads of food, or the Olean Rotary Club members who helped build the new high tunnel on the property for indoor gardening.
“There is also Laurie McCarthy who does Easter baskets (for children who visit the food pantry) and does Christmas stockings, too,” she continued. “There are school groups and church groups that do food drives and all kinds of stuff. It really is the community coming together and we just facilitate it.”
Busan said the food pantry, which began as a small endeavor by Bethany Lutheran at its former location in 1954, now fills many other needs of the disenfranchised in the community.
This includes cooking classes, gardening programs and the upcoming installation of the changing table at the facility.
“We’re going to put in a changing table in the bathroom because one of our volunteers saw somebody laying a baby down on the floor to change a diaper,” Busan said, noting this led to the plan to install the table. “If someone wants to fund it, it’s $300.”
Busan said the facility’s volunteers also provide socialization for seniors who visit as it is critical to their well-being.
“That’s one of the beautiful side-effects” of the facility, she added.
Busan said everyone was pleased to see Curry at the dinner, as she has served as a role model for many at the food pantry.
“We’ve always said, ‘When in doubt, what would Maureen do, and then an answer comes to you,” Busan remarked.
Curry said she was happy to be able to attend the event, and plans to help with the community garden again this summer. Curry was instrumental in establishing the garden which continues to grow and provide fresh produce to recipients each year.