ANGELICA — Hundreds traveled to Allegany County’s oldest town Saturday to celebrate the 50th annual Angelica Heritage Days.
Although the weekend officially kicked off Friday night with a concert led by a recently-restored 130-year-old pipe organ at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, many events began Saturday including coffee and doughnuts at the Angelica Booster tent at 7 a.m. and an open market in Park Circle at 9 a.m.
“We have so much going on, it being the 50th,” said Robin Robbins, vice president of Angelica Booster Citizens. “We’ve added so many different events to this than we normally do. We have a bed race, a walking tour, a scavenger hunt and a frozen T-shirt contest.”
Booster Citizens president and Heritage Days organizer David Haggstrom explained his drive to bring back several traditions that have faded with time in order to celebrate the history of Heritage Days itself. He helped organize nine black-and-white nylon banners that were posted at various places around the town and have different depictions of past Heritage Days events, including bed races, children playing at the park and people enjoying vendors and activities.
“Back in the ‘80s we had bed races two or three years in a row and over the years it just sort of went away,” Haggstrom said. “Because of the 50th, we tried to look back and think about what was fun years ago and do it again. The bed race was one and the street dance is another one.”
For the first time in decades, teams raced down Main Street on wheeled metal bed frames beginning at 4:30 p.m. The races were sponsored by the Angelica Fire Department, who submitted their own design to compete.
Many participants enjoyed concessions and conversations with dozens of vendors, and some participated in a walking tour of the historic district’s churches, grange, courthouse and town hall, all of which were open to the public.
“Although the walking tour has been done more recently in various incarnations,” Haggstrom said, “it’s probably been a half-dozen years since we’ve done one of those. When this event first got going, they had house tours where half a dozen homeowners would tour the inside, but the old people in the old houses are no longer with us, and people became more and more reluctant to let people into their homes.”
Now, Haggstrom explained, volunteers do not do house tours, but the public buildings, including some of the churches, the Grange, courthouse, Town Hall and Post Office were open for people to walk into and learn.
At 11 a.m., guests who paid a $5 fee were provided with a walking tour brochure describing the 17 total properties on Park Circle, and were guided through or encouraged to freely explore the public buildings, many of which were stationed with people to provide information and answer questions.
A popular attraction this year was a salvaged railing that originally led up to Angelica Central School, which has remained vacant since it merged with Genesee Valley in 1995.
“Every kid probably touched it that has been through that school,” said ACS class of 78 alumn Terry Ross, who stood at the alumni tent with permanent markers, entreating other alumni to sign their name and reminisce. “We brought it out today so alumni can sign it.”
“It was a great school. We had wonderful teachers,” said class of 1981 alum Marlayna Temple. “And I do remember the rail, especially with all these signatures. This is something special.”
One of the signatures Temple recognized on the railing belonged to Lena Dowd, who graduated from ACS in 1946 and served as a school secretary for 25 years. Students pointed out that among the trophies and memorabilia collected at the tent was a 1971 yearbook that was dedicated to Dowd.
Dowd, who often travels from her home in Florida for Heritage Days, was excited to go on a tour of the old school at 2 p.m.
“I’m very anxious to see the inside of the school,” Dowd said. “I only get down here a couple times a year, and I really enjoy getting to see some of the students I saw at the school.”