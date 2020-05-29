OLEAN — A fundraising virtual ride, walk or run beginning Monday and running through June 7 benefits Veggie Wheels via the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation — Veggie Wheels Fund.
“Ideally, we would all ride together as we have done the last two years," said Jean-François Godet-Calogeras. “But we didn’t want to lose momentum because of COVID-19. Veggie Wheels aims to provide healthy produce to the underserved in our community who need it more than ever now.”
Veggie Wheels is a program of the Cattaraugus County Health Department. The Veggie Wheels project was launched in 2015. Weekly, from late June to early September, Veggie Wheels makes stops at each of the designated housing sites bringing naturally grown vegetables from local farms to low income families, the disabled, and senior citizens.
They are able to select locally grown produce at no cost to them and are also shown how to prepare and incorporate the selected produce into their diets.
This year’s event will be run in memory of Joe Schueckler who was an active member of the community and supporter of Veggie Wheels from its beginning. He and his wife, Theresa, could be seen volunteering on the day of the event. She will continue to support riders, walkers and runners.
To register for the event, go to https://cattfoundation.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?event_date_id=1594&edt_id=1264. Registration is $25 but we encourage larger donations. You may also “sponsor a rider, walker or runner” by challenging someone to ride, walk or run 1 mile for each dollar you donate. Please designate who you challenge and what distance when you register.
We would love to see your photos documenting your ride, run or walk. Be sure to share on social media #OleanVeggieWheels.
If you have questions, please visit the website or call 372-3348.