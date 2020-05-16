OLEAN — Starting Sunday, bike riders and walkers in the community may have another reason for their outings other than exercise, as many may be supporting the annual Veggie Wheels Slow Ride/Walk fundraiser.
The socially distant fundraiser, slated to take place Sunday through May 23, is open to the community and will support the Veggie Wheels organization which partners with farmers in Cattaraugus County to supply the needy with fresh fruits and vegetables.
Donations for the event will be made by participants online, or virtually, by registering for the event through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation at https://cattfoundation.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?event_date_id=1594&edt_id=1264.
Registration is $10, but the organization appreciates any additional donations. Individuals may also “sponsor a rider, walker or runner” by challenging someone to ride, walk or run one mile for each dollar they donate. Participants are asked to designate who they want to challenge and what distance when they register.
The nonprofit organization was founded by Athena Godet-Calogeras six years ago through the Cattaraugus County Health Department to provide the fresh, locally grown produce to underserved residents in the community.
Weekly, from late June to early September, Veggie Wheels makes stops at each of the designated housing sites in the county bringing naturally grown vegetables from local farms to low-income families, the disabled and senior citizens.
The slow ride/walk began a couple of years ago to raise additional funds for the program. However, the fundraiser can’t be staged this year as a large community gathering due to required social distancing to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.
“Many of us and the volunteers are part of the Health Care Access Coalition,” Godet-Calogeras said. “The Health Care Access Coalition started a student chapter last year at St. Bonaventure University. We have three Bonaventure students (Jamie Carlson, Palak Patel and Christian Philip) who are in healthcare professions … they’re going to (orchestrate) the virtual fundraiser” for the upcoming slow ride/walk event.
“This is kind of a new slant,” Godet-Calogeras said of the online fundraising.
Carlson, of the Buffalo area, said she and her friends plan to have a competition to see who can bike the most miles throughout the week to raise funds.
“I hope to bike on the outer harbor bike path in Buffalo and other local places,” Carlson said.
Godet-Calogeras said a second virtual slow ride/walk event will be held June 1 through June 7 and all monies raised also will be used for the sustainability of Veggie Wheels through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
The event will be held in memory of Joe Schueckler who was an active member of the community and supporter of Veggie Wheels from its beginning. He and his wife, Theresa, were active supporters of the event. Theresa Schueckler will once again support this year’s fundraiser.
On a final note, Godet-Calogeras said the organization is still working out the details on how the fresh produce will be distributed to the needy at housing sites this summer.
“More now than ever, people in the housing projects need this,” she said of the produce.
Participants of the upcoming fundraisers are asked to share the event on social media at #OleanVeggieWheels. For more information on the program, call 372-3348.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)