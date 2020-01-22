LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus CountyLegislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randoph, has announced committee appointments and chairmen for the 2020 legislative year.
With Republicans controlling 16 of the 17 seats on the County Legislature, the lone Democrat, David Koch of Salamanca, was guaranteed the vice chairman slot on the Finance Committee. He was also named vice chairman of the Public Works Committee.
Only Republican legislators were named committee chairman.
Two freshmen legislators were named committee chairmen: Kelly Andreano of Olean will chairm the Human Services Committee and Ginger Schroder of Farmersville is chairman of the Labor Relations Committee.
The committees will meet for the first time this year on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.
Standing committee appointments follow. The chairman is identified with an * and vice chairman with **
County Operations/Public Safety Committee — *Richard Klancer, R-Gowanda; **Joseph Boberg, R-Delevan; Frank Higgins, R-Olean; Laurie Hunt, R-Salamanca; David Koch, D-Salamanca; Kip Morrow, R-Portville, and Richard Smith, R-Olean.
Development and Agriculture Committee — *Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley;’ **Higgins; Arthur Benson, R-Allegany; Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda; Koch; Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville; and Smith.
Finance Committee: *Burr; **Koch; Kelly Andreano, R-Olean; Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville; Higgins; Marsh; Robert Parker, R-Allegany.
Human Services Committee —*Andreano, **Helmich, Burr, Morrow, Schroder, Smith and Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua.
Labor Relations Committee — *Schroder, **Marsh, Helmich, Hunt and Koch.
Public Works Committee — *Helmich, **Koch, Benson, Boberg, Morrow, Parker and Snyder.
Strategic Planning Committee — *Benson, **Parker, Andreano, Boberg, Brisky, Hunt and Klancer.
