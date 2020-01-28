OLEAN — Valentine’s Day is viewed by many as a time to reach out to loved ones with gifts and love.
At the Olean Family YMCA, the theme at the Feb. 14 event will be “Love Yourself — You Matter” and the goal will be to provide physical and mental health services, as well as information, to community members.
The second-annual Swizzy’s Cause event will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day at the Y on Wayne Street, giving attendees an opportunity to meet with local service providers, enjoy brunch, listen to guest speakers and enter free prize drawings. The Y will offer day passes to all attendees upon check-in.
Photo identification must be provided for all adults, ages 18 and up, upon entering the facility.
Christie Thornton, executive director at the Y, said the event, which is free and open to the community, was well-received last year.
“It was amazing, over 100 came and we had brunch and a speaker,” Thornton recalled. “There were lots of give-aways, massages, free haircuts, activities and flowers, it was really, really great.”
Thornton said she believes the benefit of last year’s event, as well as this year, are the providers who attend the program and share information with the attendees.
“There were a lot of providers that people were really able to connect with,” Thornton said, noting this year’s providers will include Intandem, the Miriam Center, the Olean Public Library and the Office of the Aging, among others.
Vendors on hand this year will include Scarlet Lily Florist, which will give a free flower to the first 100 attendees. In addition, Hello Gorgeous Salon will provide free haircuts and basket raffle drawings will be held at 11:00 a.m.
Thornton said special guest speakers will be Melissa Ball, community mental health program director at the Cattaraugus County Department of Community Services, and Amy Mann, Cattaraugus County Clinic program director and Suicude Prevention Coalition coordinator. Both will speak before the 10:15 a.m. complimentary brunch.
“What (the event) was able to do is really connect people from the community who really need help with places that provide help,” Thornton continued. “They can come to one location and have all of those kinds of community health organizations in one place.”
The “Love Yourself — You Matter” event is made possible through a grant from the Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus County Fund which was established by the board of the former Mental Health Association in Cattaraugus County.
Swizzy’s Cause is described as a grassroots program that was created to support and enhance services at the Y for people with mental health issues.
The program was named in honor of Jessica Sweitzer, who suffered from mental health issues and died in 2014. Her parents, Pat and Barb Sweitzer, encountered struggles in getting proper care for their daughter.
“Sadly, we lost our daughter in 2014. We wanted to start a program that would help close the gap in services and provide individuals an opportunity to have purpose and balance,” Barb Sweitzer said. “These are two very important components for people living with bipolar disorder — depression and anxiety — to live a productive, happy life.”
The Swizzy’s Cause program, in operation at the Y for a few years, is a collaboration between Intandem, the Swizzy’s Cause Foundation and the YMCA. The program addresses the need for necessary resources and available assistance for individuals with mental health issues in the community.
A Care Coordinator, provided by Intandem, meets with individuals at the Olean Y, which offers a welcoming and supportive environment. The program, housed at the Y, provides a safe and nurturing environment that eliminates the stigma of a doctor’s or counseling office.
For more information on Swizzy’s Cause, call Thornton at 373-2400 ext. 116.