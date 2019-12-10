SENECA FALLS (TNS) — A Seneca Falls mom was so fed up with her 15-year-old acting out and not listening to her that she called 911.
But when officers arrived, they learned 35-year-old Olivia R. Ritter had let her teen smoke marijuana in the home — and on at least one occasion, she smoked marijuana with her child, Seneca Falls police said.
Syracuse.com reported Ritter was subsequently charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor.
She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charge at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
As a result of the arrest, police said, Seneca County Child Protective Services has opened an investigation.