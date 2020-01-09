OLEAN — The head of Olean General Hospital and Upper Allegheny Health System will step down this summer.
In an email to staff Thursday, Timothy Finan reported he will resign as president and CEO on July 3.
“It has been my great joy and privilege to be able to work alongside some of the finest people anywhere in healthcare,” Finan said in his email to employees at both OGH and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center. “Throughout my time here, I have had the good fortune to collaborate with wonderful employees, talented physicians, great managers, exemplary senior management colleagues, volunteers and a supportive board of directors.
“Together, we have helped secure healthcare in our region and have succeeded in bringing enhanced programs and services to our patients and communities. For that, I am very grateful to all of you.”
According to the statement, the UAHS board is working with Kaleida Health to choose a successor.
Raised in Allegany, Finan received a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College in Clinton, and later a master’s in hospital administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
He was president and CEO of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center from 1991 to 1996, and served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of the regional HMO Univera Healthcare from 1996 to 2005.
In 2006, he came back to the area and took over as president and CEO of Olean General Hospital.
While head of the hospital, Finan worked with Bradford Regional officials to merge the two operations, culminating in the creation of Upper Allegheny Health System on Nov. 1, 2009. He was named president and CEO of Upper Allegany the following February.
In May 2016, it was announced that UAHS would become affiliated with Kaleida Health, which manages five hospitals in the Buffalo area including Oishei Children's Hospital and Buffalo General Hospital.