OLEAN — The Upper Allegheny Health System Board of Directors recently elected four new board members.
Dr. Shabir Bhayani, David Ferguson, David Prince and Dr. Gilbert Witte will each serve full three-year terms.
Bhayani, an orthopedic surgeon, has served the Bradford, Pa. community for 30 years. He operated a private practice in Bradford before joining Bradford Regional Medical Services in 2018. He also sees patients at his office in Olean.
Bhayani earned a medical degree and completed an internship and residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry, Newark, N.J. He is board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
Ferguson, president and chief executive officer of McCourt Label Co. in Lewis Run, Pa., is also founder, president and CEO of LabelPack Automation, a manufacturer of automated labeling equipment and material handling systems with locations in Bradford and Greensboro, N.C.
A graduate of Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa., and Florida International University, Ferguson is a certified public accountant and has led McCourt Label for more than 20 years.
He is board chairman of the Kerygma Program and a board member at Journey Health System, for which he chairs the strategic planning committee. He served as president of the Bradford YMCA board and was a board member at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Prince, of Olean, initially joined the UAHS board in 2003 and was its first board chairman. During his tenure on the board, he also served on the investment, planning and governance committees and received the Healthcare Trustees of New York State’s 2018 Trustee Leadership and Advocacy Award. He also served on the UAHS task force which guided the affiliation with Kaleida Health.
Prince is president and CEO of Databranch Inc. and has also provided community leadership as past chairman of the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce board and as a member of numerous other community and civic boards, including the Olean Rotary and YMCA.
He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the Tuck School of Business and Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth.
Dr. Witte has practiced internal medicine and pulmonology at the Olean Medical Group for 35 years. He serves as medical director of respiratory therapy at OGH, Cattaraugus County and Hospice of Cattaraugus County, and he serves on OGH’s critical care committee and as county tuberculosis officer. He is a former American Lung Association of Western New York board member.
Witte earned a medical degree at Tufts University School of Medicine and completed an internship, residency and fellowship at the Medical Center of Vermont. He is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease and critical care medicine.
Jeff Belt, the UAHS board chairman, said he “gratefully welcomes” the new board members.
“Their contributions of perspective and leadership will keep Upper Allegany Health System among the very best rural hospital systems in our country,” Belt said.
UAHS is the parent organization of Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, affiliates of Kaleida Health.