OLEAN — While there are still no confirmed cases in Cattaraugus County or McKean County, Pa., Upper Allegheny Health System is taking a proactive approach at Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.
As more information becomes available, UAHS will be making additional changes, but the latest updates include:
Beginning Monday:
- Both hospitals will discontinue patient visiting hours except for patients in the critical care units; end-of-life and comfort care patients; father and labor coach permitted in obstretics; pediatric patients may have a parent or guardian stay with them.
- Current patients will be receiving letters to allow them time to tell family and friends that they will be unable to visit them starting Monday.
- The Pavilion at BRMC w
- ill discontinue patient visiting hours immediately.
- Both hospitals will remain open for outpatient services, however people will be screened for respiratory symptoms and fever.
- Those coming to the hospitals will need to enter through the main door.
Testing for coronavirus is not yet commercially available and is currently being controlled through the health department — meaning there is no testing available on demand. Patients should contact their primary care provider via phone to determine if testing is appropriate.