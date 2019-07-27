BRADFORD, Pa. — With birth rates in the area declining, Upper Allegheny Health System will consolidate maternity services at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital and close the Bradford Regional Medical Center unit.
The move, rumored in the community for weeks, was announced Friday.
Dennis McCarthy, director of marketing for Upper Allegheny, said BRMC’s labor and delivery (obstetrics) unit will close and consolidate to Olean General by October.
While the consolidation will displace 19 positions in BRMC’s OB/GYN department, he said affected staff will have the opportunity to fill other appropriate positions at either BRMC or OGH. He said staff who transfer to other departments in BRMC will not lose seniority, and Upper Allegheny is “working on a solution if they move to OGH.”
In addition, BRMC’s two current obstetricians, Dr. Donald Hay and Dr. Aris Gredzens, will retire in October, and will be replaced by an Eldred native, Dr. Theresa McClain. McCarthy said McClain has been hired by Universal Primary Care and will see OB/GYN patients on a full-time basis at BRMC’s Women’s Health Services office on Interstate Parkway.
She will manage obstetrics patients and do gynecological surgery in Bradford, while deliveries will occur at OGH.
On a related note, Judi Scott, registered nurse and director of Women’s Health Services at BRMC, has been named Upper Allegheny’s director of Women’s Health Services at BRMC and OGH and will oversee women’s care at both facilities under the consolidated regional model.
Scott, a resident of Bradford, has been a BRMC employee for 35 years and has overseen Women’s Health Services for eight years at BRMC.
Timothy J. Finan, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny, said “the consolidation of maternity services to OGH has been precipitated by a series of issues and market forces beyond our control that include a decreasing birth rate and significant difficulty and challenges” in recruiting obstetricians.
“BRMC services provided for prenatal and postnatal care will not change,” Finan explained. “Neither will gynecological surgical services or ancillary testing; only the site of the actual delivery will change. And if a pregnant woman goes into labor and needs immediate assistance, BRMC’s ER is equipped to provide care.”
Paula Platko, director of nursing for BRMC, said if an emergency delivery occurs in the emergency department, the mother and child would be evaluated and stabilized before they would be transferred the 23 miles to Olean by ambulance. Platko said she doesn’t anticipate many emergency department deliveries, given the low number of births currently taking place at BRMC.
Two staff members from the BRMC maternity unit, who asked not to be identified, said they disagree with the administrators’ term “consolidation” for the future status of the OB/GYN unit.
“It’s not a consolidation, it’s not — they’re closing (the BRMC unit),” one staff member said of the maternity unit.
Another said she believes the closure of the unit will be “a big loss” to the community, and expressed concern for the health of the delivering mother and baby, especially if the birth occurs on the way to Olean.
“We’ve had moms come in here who had their babies in five minutes,” the staff member said. “Obstetrics is a complete gray area, there is no black and white. … We’ve had moms with no pain and they come in and the baby is right there” and delivered.
She also noted that some younger mothers with limited income are challenged to make it to BRMC for their deliveries, let alone OGH.
McCarthy said the move is consistent with the declining national birth rate, which is currently at its lowest level in 30 years. Furthermore, he said BRMC has seen a continual decline in births, from 325 births in 2009 to 179 in 2018. This is fewer than one obstetrical delivery every two days at BRMC.
In comparison, McCarthy said OGH delivers more than 650 babies each year and has 12 obstetrical providers on staff.
He noted that each year, approximately 75 to 80 women from McKean County already deliver their babies at OGH.
Addressing rumors in the community that BRMC may close, Finan said this is absolutely not the case. The rumors come on the heels of layoffs in February as well as over the past nine years at BRMC and OGH.
“Absolutely, the hospital is not closing,” Finan insisted. “The rumors (of other departments closing as well) are absolutely not true.”
Finan said he understands the “skittish” sentiments of the community, but noted this is a consolidation of the OB/GYN department between the two hospital campuses.
“The consolidation and closure of OB programs in rural hospitals has been a repeating story across the nation, including Pennsylvania, for more than a decade,” Finan said.
U.S. birth rates have reached record lows resulting in four straight years of birth declines and the fewest number of births in 32 years across the nation, according to government reports.
“In Pennsylvania, 144 hospitals had obstetrics units in 2000 and by 2017 only 96 Pennsylvania hospitals had obstetrics units, a reduction of 33 percent,” Finan noted. “Of these closures, half (25) were in Western Pennsylvania.”
Finan also said the remaining aspects of the BRMC’s Women’s Health Services program will be expanded and enhanced. For example, prenatal care and postnatal care, which are medical services provided in the months leading up to birth and immediately afterward, will continue to be provided at BRMC at its Women’s Health Services office. In addition, gynecological surgery, ancillary services and a full-time OB/GYN physician office, will remain in Bradford.
He further noted that Upper Allegheny’s affiliation with Kaleida Health, Oishei Children’s Hospital, a Kaleida Health facility and regional perinatal center, is partnering with BRMC to enhance care in the community by offering specialty pediatric clinics in Bradford.
Finan added health insurance coverage is not an issue for patients coming to OGH from Pennsylvania, saying that both OGH and BRMC accept the same insurance plans, including Pennsylvania Medicaid programs.
He said OGH already cares for many Pennsylvania residents, including maternity patients.