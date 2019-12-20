OLEAN — More upgrades to Bradner Stadium could be on the way, thanks to — of all things — a state grant for hotel furnishings.
With revenue from a loan repayment set to begin next year, the Olean Local Development Corporation board decided Thursday that it is time to start planning on how the board could help the community, with Bradner Stadium upgrades as the first to come to mind.
While the OLDC’s bank balance sat at just $57 at the end of the 2019 fiscal year — so low that the city donated funds to complete the annual audit — the public benefit corporation will be receiving more than $200,000 over the next 10 years in loan repayments from a state grant for hotel’s furnishings.
Under a $416,000 Community Development Block Grant, the OLDC will serve as the administering agent, helping fund furnishings for the 90-room hotel now under construction at the Olean Gateway site on Buffalo Street.
“They are on schedule for May, June at the latest,” said Keri Stephens, head of the city’s Department of Community Development. “They’re going to be ordering furnishings shortly, and then we’ll get to reimbursement.
“Repayments should be coming along in the second quarter,” she said, asking the board to start brainstorming on what the roughly $2,500 a month should go toward.
Under the terms of the loan, developers will pay back $200,000 plus interest over 10 years, at which time the rest of the debt should be forgiven. The OLDC is free to use the repaid funds to further its goals.
City Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring, an ex officio member of the board, noted that the corporation was originally set up to help with upgrades at Bradner Stadium.
“I’ve got at least a few projects for down there,” he said, including building an umpire locker room in the storage shed on the property, upgrading the backstop nets behind home plate to keep foul balls out of East State Street, and rebuilding the aging press box. “It would put us in good shape down there.”
Mayor Bill Aiello noted that the idea of an artificial playing surface has been tossed about over the years for the stadium, but a lack of startup money has always been a problem. Previously, a Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation grant for $1 million was available, but matching funds and the ability to replace the surface when worn out proved to be too much for the city to take on without funds from somewhere like the OLDC.
“Maybe it’s time we look at it again,” he said.
That piqued the interest of board Chairman Dave Carucci, who as mayor pushed to renovate Bradner Stadium, establish the ODLC and has advocated for an artificial playing surface for years.
“That’s my goal — get that stadium turfed before I die,” he said.
Ring said the initial investment in site work and surface installation is estimated at between $1.5 million and $1.7 million.
Rick Moore, Olean schools Superintendent and OLDC board member, said a planned $25 million project at the schools would include artificial surfaces for the baseball and softball fields, but no football-related projects are in the works.
“We’re going to go out for turf, but we’re still going to play our football games out at Bradner Stadium,” he said. “We want to honor the tradition of football at Bradner.”
The added benefit of an artificial field, Moore said, would allow for longer playing seasons hosting more events for about the same dollar amount over the lifetime of the field.
In addition, a multi-use artificial field at Bradner, as well as artificial surfaces at Olean Intermediate-Middle School and those already at St. Bonaventure University could make the area a mecca for various sports tournaments, scholastic title games and other events.
“Do you know what we could do in this town with a couple of turf fields?” Moore said, noting a single tournament would bring hundreds of players and families to shop and stay in Olean.
“It will do so much — they’ll have to build another hotel,” Carucci said, adding that if some startup funds could be found, he knows several donors who would be willing to chip in to finish the job.
