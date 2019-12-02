Communities across Cattaraugus County were blanketed in a soft covering of snow Sunday night and the snow continued to fall gently down Monday.
The total snowfall for Monday was not available at press time as the readings are reported once a day, at 7 a.m.
At that time, said Jon Hitchcock, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo, “1 inch had fallen in Franklinville, Kill Buck, Little Valley and Olean. Ischua reported to have 1.2 inches overnight,” and Wellsville had 2 inches.
As the system moved along, the eastern part of the state was hit much more. Weather.com reported that, overnight, Rochester had 3.9 inches, Syracuse had 4.1 and Albany had 13.3 inches of snow — they typically average 0.3 inches at this time of the year.
The largest amount of snow was recorded in Albany, Saratoga and Schenectady counties reporting snow levels in the double digits.
While they may experience more snowfall today, Western New York’s “is just about over,” according to Hitchcock. Today will be dry with a low in the 30s.
The high Wednesday will be in the low 30s and some higher terrain around Ellicottville, Franklinville and Ischua could see lake-effect snow. The rest of the area is not expected to see much accumulation, although there will be scattered snow showers.
Thursday is expected to be in the upper 20s and the low will hover in the low to mid 20s Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday.
While there won’t be much change, it will warm up a little next week, according to Hitchcock. Sunday is expected to be in the lower 40s and the upper 40s could be reached on Monday and Tuesday, although rain is likely.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo put the National Guard on standby as eastern New York state was hit by the winter storm.
Cuomo also activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center as snow and freezing rain moved across the Empire State Monday.
Dozens of schools and colleges in Central New York and beyond have canceled classes Monday. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed in Syracuse, NYC and other cities.
According to the New York Post, Cuomo also announced bus service is canceled from the Port Authority terminal to Upstate New York cities including Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse. State officials lowered highway speed limits to 45 mph Sunday night on parts of the Thruway and other highways in anticipation of expected heavy snow overnight across the state.
Gov. Cuomo urged all non-essential state workers in the Capital Region around Albany to stay home on Monday. The directive applies to employees in state offices in Albany, Schenectady, Columbia, Greene, Fulton, Montgomery, Washington, Rensselaer, Ulster, Schoharie and Saratoga counties.