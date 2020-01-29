Area unemployment rates jumped in December, the state Department of Labor reported Tuesday.
In Cattaraugus County, the unemployment rate was 5.8%, up from 4.6% in November. The rate in December 2018 was 5.3%.
The rates are not seasonally adjusted, meaning they do not take into account hiring and layoff patterns dependent on the time of year. For example, the seasonally-adjusted rate across the state was 4% in December, but the rate when not adjusted for seasonal variations was 3.7%.
Typically, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties see the highest unemployment rates in the late winter and early spring months, followed by lower rates in the late summer and early fall, before climbing again in December.
The labor force — employed and unemployed combined — rose to 34,500 in December. The number of employed rose by 200 to 32,500 in December, while the number of unemployed rose around 400 to 2,000.
In Allegany County, the December rate was 6% — 58th of the state’s 62 counties — up from 5% in November. The December 2018 rate was 5.2%. The highest of any December was 9.9% in 1991.
The labor force remained steady at 19,500, while the number of employed dropped by 100 to 18,400, and the number of unemployed rose by 200 to 1,200.
Across Western New York, the December rate was 4.8%, up from 4% in November. December 2018 saw a rate of 4.5%.
The region tied with the Mohawk Valley for the second-highest unemployment by region again in December, topped only by the North Country, with 5.8%.
Most of the five counties in the Western New York region were in the upper half of counties statewide for unemployment — Niagara County was tied for eighth with 5.6%, while Chautauqua County was tied for 16th at 5.3%. Only Erie County, at 32nd place with 4.5%, was in the bottom half of unemployment rates.
STATEWIDE, the rate dropped to 3.7% in December, down from 3.9% in November.
Queens County, at 2.7%, saw the lowest unemployment rate in December. The county with the highest rate, at 9.2%, was sparsely-populated Hamilton County in the Adirondacks which sees unemployment jump as the summer and fall tourism season ends. The rate in November in Hamilton County was 6.7%. The other highest rates were seen in Jefferson County at 6.8%, Lewis County at 6.6%, and Allegany County.
New York City saw its rate in December fall to 3.2% from 3.7% in November. Outside of the five boroughs, the rate was reported at 4.1%, up from 3.6% in November.
Fewer mass layoffs were reported statewide in December compared to the year before.
In December, 20 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notices were published, with two in the Western Region. By comparison, 25 WARN notices were issued in December 2018, with five in the Western Region including 494 jobs.
Both of those closings in December 2019 were in Chautauqua County and included 269 jobs. However, it was recently announced TLC-Lakeshore Hospital in Irving — which employed 201 of those workers — would not be closing.
Under state law, WARN notices are issued by employers of 50 or more full time workers at least 90 days before closings or mass layoffs.
NATIONALLY, total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 145,000 in December, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.5 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Job gains were mostly in retail (41,000 jobs), leisure and hospitality (40,000) and health care (28,000), while job losses were indicated in manufacturing (12,000) transportation and warehousing (10,000) and mining (9,000).
