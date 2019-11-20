Area and state unemployment rates inched up slightly in October, according to the state Department of Labor on Tuesday.
In Cattaraugus County, the unemployment rate was 4.4%, up from 4.2% in September. The rate in October 2018 was 4.2%.
The rates are not seasonally adjusted, meaning they do not take into account hiring and layoff patterns dependent on the time of year.
The lowest October rate was 3.9% in 2000, while the highest rate recorded in an October was 9% in 1992.
The labor force — employed and unemployed combined — dropped 100 to 34,000 in October, compared to 33,900 in October 2018. The number of employed dropped by 100 to 32,500 in October, with 32,600 employed in September and in October 2018. The number of unemployed rose around 100 to 1,500, compared to 1,400 in both September and in October 2018.
In Allegany County, the October rate was 4.7%, up from 4.6% in September. The October 2018 rate was 4.2%. The lowest October on record was 3.7% in 2006, while the highest was 8.2% in 1992.
The labor force contracted by 100 to 19,600, compared to 19,700 in September, but up from 19,500 in October 2018. The number of unemployed dropped 100 to 18,700, the same as October 2018. The number of unemployed was flat at 900.
Across Western New York, the October rate was 4.1%, up from 4% in September.
October 2018 saw a rate of 3.7%, the lowest of any October on record. The highest in any October was 8% in 2009.
STATEWIDE, the rate also increased. October’s rate was 3.9%, up from 3.7% in September. October 2018 saw a rate of 3.6%, the lowest October rate on record. The highest rate was 9.9% in 1976.
New York City saw its rate in October sit flat at 4.1%, while the rest of the state’s rate rose from 3.8% to 3.9%. Columbia County, at 2.8%, saw the lowest unemployment rate in October. The county with the highest rate, at 5.6%, was Bronx County.
From October 2018 to October 2019, the State’s private sector employment count increased by 95,800 to 8.31 million.
“New York State’s labor market continued to strengthen in October 2019, reaching a new record high in private sector jobs as the State’s growth rate outpaced the comparable U.S. rate,” said Bohdan M. Wynnyk, director of the New York State Department of Labor’s Division of Research and Statistics.
NATIONWIDE, total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 128,000 in October, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.6%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Job gains occurred in food services and drinking places, social assistance, and financial activities. Within manufacturing, employment in motor vehicles and parts decreased due to strike activity. Federal government employment was down, reflecting a drop in the number of temporary jobs for the 2020 Census.