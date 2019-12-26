Area and state unemployment rates inched up slightly in November, according to the state Department of Labor on Tuesday.
In Cattaraugus County, the unemployment rate was 4.4%, up from 4.2% in October. The rate in November 2018 was 4.2%. The county ranked 55th of the state’s 62 counties for the month.
The rates are not seasonally adjusted, meaning they do not take into account hiring and layoff patterns dependent on the time of year.
The lowest November rate was 3.9% in 2000, while the highest rate recorded in an November was 9% in 1992.
The labor force — employed and unemployed combined — dropped 100 to 33,900 in November. The number of employed dropped by 200 to 32,300 in November, while the number of unemployed rose around 100 to 1,600.
In Allegany County, the November rate was 5% — 59th of the state’s 62 counties — up from 4.7% in October. The November 2018 rate was 4.3% — tied with 2000 as the lowest rate on record. The highest was 9.8% in 1991. The county ranked 59th in the state for the month.
The labor force remained steady at 19,500, while the number of employed dropped by 100 to 18,500, and the number of unemployed rose by 100 to 1,000.
Across Western New York, the November rate was 4%, down from 4.1% in October.
November 2018 saw a rate of 3.7%, the lowest of any November on record. The highest in any November was 8% in 2009. The region was tied for eighth place with the Mohawk Valley among the 10 economic regions of the state. Only the North Country, at 4.7%, had a higher rate.
The five counties also ranked in the bottom half of the state — Erie County at 34th with 3.8%, Chautauqua County at 45th with 4.2%, and Niagara County at 50th with 4.4%.
STATEWIDE, the rate decreased from 3.9% in October to 3.6% in November — a tenth of a percent higher than in November 2018, which was the lowest of any November since record keeping began in 1976. The all-time highest rate for November was 9.9% in 1976.
New York City saw its rate in November fall to 3.7%, while the rest of the state’s rate dipped to 3.6% from 3.7%.
Columbia County, at 2.7%, saw the lowest unemployment rate in November. The county with the highest rate, at 6.7%, was sparsely-populated Hamilton County in the Adirondacks which sees unemployment jump as the summer and fall tourism season ends.
“In November 2019, the New York State economy added 15,300 private sector jobs. In addition, the statewide unemployment rate held steady at 4% in November,” said Bohdan M. Wynnyk, director of the New York State Department of Labor’s Division of Research and Statistics.
NATIONWIDE, total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 266,000 in November, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.5%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Both the unemployment rate and the number of unemployed persons, at 5.8 million, saw little change. The number of long-term unemployed — those out of work for at least 27 weeks — was also unchanged at 1.2 million, or 20.8% of the unemployed.
Job gains were in food services and drinking places, social assistance, and financial activities, and an increase in employment in manufacturing is attributed to an end of a UAW strike against General Motors.