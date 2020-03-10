OLEAN — Upper Allegheny Health System officials have implemented restrictions on visitors on its hospitals due to rising concerns over coronavirus.
Effective Tuesday, visitation hours at Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center will be limited to the following until further notice: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Visitors must be at least 17 years of age.
The visitation hours and age restriction are in effect for all patient care units including obstetrics. Exceptions will be made for those visiting patients receiving end-of-life care.
“These measures are being put in place out of an abundance of caution to protect patients and staff and are part of our overall preparedness plan to defend against COVID-19,” said Gail Bagazzoli, chief nursing officer, Upper Allegheny Health System. “Anyone feeling ill for any reason should not come to the hospital to visit patients.
"If you are coming to be seen in the ED as a patient, and you have a cough, difficulty breathing and a fever, please put a mask on. Masks are provided when you enter the emergency department,” Bagazzoli added. “We will continue to monitor the coronavirus and make changes as necessary to protect patients and staff."