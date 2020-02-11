OLEAN — Over the past eight years, children at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo have received a variety of cuddly, stuffed animals in memory of Tyler Bihler — a little boy who lost his life too soon.
The stuffed toy that will be given to hospitalized children this year is a fox. The annual campaign to raise money both for the purchase of the toys and to finance a scholarship fund in Tyler’s memory begins Friday, Valentine’s Day.
A change with the annual “Tyler’s Teddy Bears and Friends” drive will be its extension to five weeks instead of the traditional month, said Lori Anastasia, Tyler’s aunt and a fourth-grade teacher at Olean Intermediate Middle School.
“This year, I extended it to five weeks because the schools are going to be on break next week,” Anastasia explained. “The stuffed animal is a cute little fox (named Finley) … throughout every year it’s a different animal that is distributed at children’s hospital.”
She said Finley the fox has an attached tag that says, “Follow your Heart,” which includes a message that encourages children to chase their dreams.
“Right before Tyler got sick (with an inoperable brain tumor) he loved to sing and he sang the song “My heart will go on” by Celine Dion,” Anastasia recalled. “He was smiling from ear to ear and he did his thing with that.”
In honor of this, each fox will have a heart wristband that will include the donor’s name.
Tyler was diagnosed at the site of Oishei, the former Women and Children’s Hospital in 2004. Tyler, who doctors said had a year to live, died Aug. 24, 2005 at the age of 9, a year to the day of his diagnosis.
“This is a way to give back and keep his memory alive at the same time,” Anastasia remarked, noting Tyler would have turned 25 on his birthday in December. “It’s still so hard because we miss him so much.”
On a final note, Anastasia said the theme of the program, as in the past, is ‘Can you feel the love?!’
She said the toys will be distributed to children on four floors of the hospital during the Easter season. As in the past, there are 120 stuffed foxes available to be “adopted” for $25 each. The first $10 will go toward the cost of the toys and the remaining $15 will go toward Tyler’s annual scholarship fund that gives $1,000 each to two graduating Olean High School seniors.
Cash or check will be accepted. Checks must be made out to the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation (CRCF) and should be sent to Tyler’s mother and Anastasia’s sister, Kim Bihler, at 313 ½ N. 13th St., Olean, NY 14760. For more information, contact Anastasia at 801-0530.
The family asks that payments include the sender’s name, address and phone number so the necessary paperwork can be filled out with CRCF. It’s also asked that payments include a slip of paper stating who the stuffed animal was donated by, as each fox will be delivered with the wristband that will include the name and town of the person, family or classroom that purchased the stuffed animal.