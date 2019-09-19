SALAMANCA — Two new firefighters will be joining the ranks of the Salamanca Fire Department after a month of uncertainty in the city over lack of funds.
The Salamanca Common Council on Sept. 11 approved the hiring of Dylan Davis of Fillmore and Timothy Pietrzykowski of Churchville as permanent full-time firefighters with one-year probation and salary in accordance with terms in the current union contract, effective upon passing their physical.
The decision to hire the firefighters was originally contingent upon the city receiving funding from New York state in place of the casino compact funds. City officials learned shortly before the meeting that the state would give the city $4.7 million of the funds owed.
Robert Gibble, a member of the city fire commission, said regardless of whether the city received funding from the state, hiring two firefighters is a safety issue that needed addressing.
“You have one guy out there answering ambulance calls. There’s no need for that,” he said. “Not only is it putting their life and job in jeopardy, it’s putting citizens’ lives in jeopardy.”
Gibble said there are other expenses in the city budget that could be cut back on in order to fund hiring the firefighters.
Although the city did receive word of funding coming, there was a question as to why the resolution was put back on the agenda if it wasn’t known if the money would be there.
“We just found out within the last hour that the money is coming, but (the agenda) was printed Thursday or Friday,” said council member Janet Koch, D-Ward 5. “We know the money is coming now, so I’m not opposed to it.”
Some council members said a tabled item automatically comes back as old business and it could have been tabled again if the funding wasn’t available.
“I didn’t ask to have it put back on, but I’m glad it was put back on,” said council member Sandra Magiera, D-Ward 4, chair of the fire commission. “Whether we had the money coming or not … we, somewhere, had to find the money.”
City comptroller Kathy Sarver said when the budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year was approved, Fire Chief Nick Bocharski had the two new firefighters already worked into his budget.
“The thing is, we already approved it once,” Sarver said. “If our budget says $9.5 million and it includes those two firemen, it includes the two firemen.”
Magiera said although hiring the firemen was in the budget, the city could have been short funds from the casino, and some council members considered not being able to hire them.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council revisited the sale of 148 Highland Ave. to William M. Wick Jr. after tabling the resolution last month due to a question of the condition of Wick’s other properties in the city.
“I had asked the code enforcement officer to take a ride by and do an inspection,” said Mayor Michael “Smitty” Smith. “He did that. I don’t believe he found anything.”
CEO Brandon Smith said he found nothing pertaining to the condition of the properties being in violation.
“I also drove by and took a look, and I didn’t see anything that upset me,” added council member John “Jack” Hill, D-Ward 1.
Later in the meeting, a resolution to sell a city-owned property at 143 River St. for $1 was voted down by the council.
Koch said the council should come up with a procedure of how the city sells its available properties, rather than sell to whoever offers a price first in case someone wants to pay more.
“We need to come up with some kind of plan so we’re not selling things for $1 or $55 when we may have other opportunities if they’re advertised,” she said.
Sarver said all the city’s available properties were advertised for sale during the auction in June, but not every one was bid on. She said it would cost the city money to re-advertise properties every time interest in them comes up.
(Contact Salamanca Press editor Kellen Quigley at kquigleysp@gmail.com)