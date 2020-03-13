OLEAN — The number of people under quarantine for possible exposure to COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County grew by two on Wednesday — and could grow by five today.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department sent three COVID-19 test kits for testing late Thursday afternoon and expected to know the results that evening.
No information was offered on those who were tested. The testing was precautionary, according to health officials.
In addition, five St. Bonaventure University students returning from visiting abroad have not returned to campus.
Reportedly, space was being readied in Doyle Hall to serve as a possible quarantine area.
Health officials are suggesting the students, who were not showing symptoms of the highly contagious coronavirus COVID-19, may be released to their parents to return home for at least 14 days.
Two Olean-area residents who returned from one of five high-risk countries listed by the Centers for Disease Control self-reported their return to county health officials on Wednesday. The five high-risk countries are China, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea.
“Two individuals were quarantined today and possibly five more (Friday),” Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins told the Olean Times Herald.
The two individuals returned from a business trip abroad on Sunday, Watkins said.
The CDC no longer notifies local health authorities when someone who has been to one of the five countries listed in the CDC alert, Watkins said. Instead, individuals coming from one of the countries are advised to self-report to local health officials.
Watkins admitted some people who should be quarantined under the CDC protocols might not self-report, knowing they face a 14-day quarantine.
“I’m sure there are some that we will miss,” he said.
On Monday, there was one person from Cattaraugus County in what Dr. Watkins said was a precautionary quarantine at his home. The list is expected to continue to grow.
The individual, a St. Bonaventure University professor, had reportedly visited Italy. He did not show any symptoms and was not tested. He has about a week to go in his 15-day precautionary quarantine, Watkins said.
The public health director said only individuals who show symptoms of the coronavirus are being tested at this time because there are not enough kits.
“We don’t test you just because you visited one of the countries on the list,” Watkins said. “Only if you are symptomatic. Our testing is limited at this time. To test anyone who asked would create a problem for us.” The county’s backorder of testing kits keeps getting pushed back.
“Providers are eager to test people, but at this time, we have to make sure to save it for those who really could have been exposed to the virus,” Watkins said.
“Our work has increased tremendously,” Watkins said. President Trump added 14 countries to the five health officials were watching.
Watkins said in consultations with St. Bonaventure University officials, the university has restricted student travel, cancelled extra curricular activities until March 31.
The university is also examining sending students home to continue their studies online as Gov. Andrew Cuomo has orders SUNY and CUNY schools to do.
“We’ll be talking about their contingency,” Watkins said. “At this time they will be vigilant and wait and see.”
Students would be quarantined at Doyle Hall “if we can’t get them to go directly home with their parents,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed questioned Cuomo’s closing of all SUNY and CUNY campuses. The closings were made without determining the unintended consequences, like local economies that depend on students, he said. Unique circumstances like Upstate colleges’ distance from any COVID-19 outbreaks should have been taken into consideration, Reed added.
The Corning congressman said, “The best way to handle it is not to panic, stay calm and collected and be smart. The panic-type of buying and behavior is counter productive. I am confident we are going to get through this.”
Reed noted that the $8 billion Congress authorized to fight the coronavirus outbreak was being used to get testing kits to health officials across the country. He declined to comment on the delay in testing, saying that can wait until the outbreak is mitigated.
Reed added that he was inclined to wait a couple of weeks for any economic stimulus if it cannot be quickly agreed to without political wrangling. For now, he wants to focus on health and safety issues.
Meanwhile, Cattaraugus County officials scrambled Thursday afternoon to react to the governor’s order barring visitors to nursing homes and senior living facilities across the state beginning today.
County Administrator Jack Searles said the county’s two nursing homes in Olean and Machias are doing their best to follow the new protocols. “We are doing our best to be in compliance.”
Searles said county officials hope to be able to connect families of nursing homes residents by computer programs including Facetime or Facebook Live. “We’ve got our IT department working on that,” he said. The county’s Emergency Services command post could also be used to help families communicate.
“We believe we are going to be fine,” Searles said. “We are very, very concerned about our nursing home residents and are doing all we can to use the state’s best practices.”
Searles said the county was prepared to help residents maintain those loving relationships they have with family members.
“We are doing our level best to protect the safety of those individuals most vulnerable under our care,” said acting nursing homes administrator Kelly Reed. “We understand it will be an inconvenience, but we will abide by the best practices.”
