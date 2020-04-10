Two brush fires in as many days in Salamanca

SALAMANCA — Two brush fires occurred in two consecutive days in Salamanca, one in the city and one in the township, resulting in two minor injuries and about 16 acres burned.
“It’s that time of the year,” Salamanca Fire Chief Nick Bocharski said. “There’s so much dry stuff on the ground.”
The first fire began around 7:15 p.m. Monday off Drake Run Road in the town of Salamanca due to a downed power line, Bocharski said.
The fire spread across approximately 15 acres and resulted in two injuries to non-Salamanca firefighters, one from overheating and one shoulder injury, he said
Firefighters from Salamanca, Kill Buck, Seneca Nation and Little Valley departments and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and were on site until about 10:30 p.m., Bocharski said.
The second fire began at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday behind a residence at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Monroe Street in the city, the fire chief reported.
The fire spread across about one acre of land and was due to burning garbage left unattended. Only the Salamanca Fire Department handled that fire and left the scene by 2 p.m., he said.
Bocharski said this isn’t uncommon for early spring in the Salamanca area, noting the Old Route 17 areas in the towns of Salamanca and Red House constantly have brush fires.
“Even though it’s wet underneath, with the top being in the sun and dry, the spring is always a bad brush season for us,” he said.
The most difficult part of fighting the brush fires has been accessing them, Bocharski said, noting that they usually run uphill.
“You just have to take your time and be safe about it,” he explained. “For the one on Drake Run, it took some time to get up the hills, so it took some time to burn.
Bocharski said no residences were in danger during the Drake Run fire. Although the fire in the city started about 50 feet from the closest house, it ran in the opposite direction.
“As long as it’s not near any houses, take your time,” the fire chief added.
No injuries to people or animals were reported, Bocharski said, and no damage was done other than scorching the ground and plant life.
