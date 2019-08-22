‘Tuscan Moon’ fundraiser dinner returns Saturday to Holiday Valley

ELLICOTTVILLE — “Tuscan Moon,” one of Ellicottville’s most anticipated dinner parties of the year, is back again. The fundraiser will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at John Harvard’s Cabana Bar & Pool Complex at Holiday Valley Resort.
The Rotary Club of Ellicottville and event sponsor Peter’s & Moriarty PC present this upscale culinary event that features a delicious assortment of gourmet foods with an expansive array of entrées provided by the best restaurants in the area. Vegetarian and gluten-free diners will have choices as well.
Supported by Sysco, Maplevale, Palmer and U.S. Foods, the event will feature local chefs from over 14 different restaurants who will cook up a signature dish served at their individual stations.
The party begins with hors d’oeuvres from Katy’s Café & Katy’s Fly-In, John Harvard’s Brew House, Tim & Bonnies Pizza and Villaggio served by volunteer students from Ellicottville Central School (ECS) and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Begin at the Antipasto Table with appetizers including cheese, olives, salamis, bread, salad and more from Monroe Street Brick & Brew; Stuffed Mushrooms, Katy’s Fly-In; Crab Stuffed Artichokes, Katy’s Café; Rissoto Bites, Villaggio; Grilled Pizza, John Harvard’s Brewhouse; and Boneless Chicken Wings, Tim & Bonnies Pizza.
It’s an “all you can eat affair,” so guests may eat as much as they want from a selection of 14 house specialties including Tortellini ai Fromaggio with prosciutto and peas, Balloons Restaurant & Nightclub; Oso Buco, Dina’s; Beef Tenderloin, Centerplate & John Harvard’s Brew House; Frutti De Mare (scallops, shrimp and mussels), Centerplate & John Harvard’s Brew House; Eggplant Parmesan, Ellicottville Brewing Company; Rueben Meatballs, Finnerty’s Tap Room; Pan Seared Scallops with roasted red pepper risotto and tomato bacon jam, The Public House; and Crab Cakes with mustard sauce and greens, Steelbound Brewery & Distillery.
The Pasta Table will feature a wide selection of Italian sauces with a choice of pasta with Bolognese, Sausage and Meatballs, Dina’s, Slopeside and Villaggio; Veal Piccata, Madigans; Seafood Lasagna, Myer’s Steakhouse & Inn; Tuscan Smoked Pork, The Silver Fox Steakhouse; and Basil Pesto Chicken, Villaggio.
Save room for dessert and finish off with a sweet treat from Cupcaked, Dina’s, Watson’s Chocolates and Tom Kneeland’s “Table of Joy.”
Live musical entertainment will be provided by Kristen Smigielski before and during dinner. She is a vocalist who completed her Master of Music in Voice Performance from the University at Buffalo and is a member the JazzBuffalo Advisory Council.
Accompanied by pianist Jake Malone-Brancato, Smigielski puts her own spin on the classic Jazz standards, bringing old music to a new generation with a range of music from jazz and pop to classical and contemporary.
Auction items donated by the local community will provide great bargains for the extensive silent auction and short, live auction. Sabers tickets, vacation getaways, golf, rare wines, bourbon and cigars are just some of the items that will be available. This year, the Ellicottville Distillery will be offering a complimentary tasting of their line of spirits in the Silent Auction area.
The Rotary Club of Ellicottville has two foundations — Youth and Family Support. The annual dinner fundraiser supports the many local projects and individuals in need of support, through Family Support for Ellicottville. It benefits the community with a number of local programs including the food pantry, women’s shelter, medical emergencies, various ECS student programs, many library programs, kids’ Halloween Party, and many more local causes.
Tickets are $65 per person and are available at many local outlets including the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, E-Ville Spirits and Katy’s Café. They can also be ordered online at ellicottvillerotary.com or by calling 699-8758 before 6 p.m. Find the Rotary of Ellicottville on Facebook.