OLEAN — Brightly colored, human-size “turkeys” as well as more than 100 other runners and walkers were on St. Bonaventure University’s campus Thanksgiving Day during the annual Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk.

The run and walk, organized by the Olean Family YMCA and benefiting the Olean Food Pantry, kicked off at 9 a.m.

The annual event was sponsored by the Olean Medical Group, Bradford Manor and Jones Memorial Hospital. Light refreshments were available to participants.