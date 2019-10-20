(Editor’s note: This is the first in a series profiling candidates for the Common Council in this year’s election. Candidates appear in the order they will appear on the ballot. Early voting begins Oct. 26, and the general election is Nov. 5.)
OLEAN — With balloting beginning in a week, Ward 2 residents will choose between three candidates seeking their first political office.
Traceylynn Huselstein of Queen Street will appear on the Democratic and Working Families lines; Jason Panus of Division Street will appear on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines; and Kevin Bartholomew of Bishop Street will appear on the Libertarian line.
The victor will replace Republican Kelly Andreano, who chose to run for one of three seats on the Cattaraugus County Legislature representing District 8. Andreano, an Olean City School District employee, has represented the ward since being appointed in 2014. She has since won two terms.
Ward 2 covers most of East Olean. The ward had 1,289 active registered voters as of Feb. 1, according to the state Board of Elections.
HUSELSTEIN, a cosmetologist, moved to Olean two years ago from Buffalo. She works for WT Hair in Olean, as well as a salon in Ellicottville. She also works as a substitute cosmetology instructor. She is the events coordinator for the Cattaraugus County Pride Coalition.
“This was the best support area for us to raise our family,” she said. “Also, I fell in love with the scenery.
“When I moved down here, I thought ‘there’s just so much potential … so many hole-in-the-wall places,” she added, noting that she is civic-minded and likes to take an active roll. “What better way to make even more of a difference?”
If elected, “I’d like to keep things green and accessible,” she said. “I’m not sitting on any high horse — we’re right in this together.”
She said in her early discussions with ward residents that she has growing concern over sidewalks.
“It’s important for kids and the elderly,” she said, hoping to find a solution citywide for a topic that has stumped aldermen for years.
In addition, “I’m concerned with the discharges of water” by the city’s sewer system.
PANUS, owner of JP Industrial Services on Seneca Avenue, moved back to the area about a decade ago to work in the oil industry. For the last three years, he has run his business on Seneca Avenue.
“They needed someone, and I’ve been griping about politics for years,” he said, adding that “I figured if I couldn’t beat them, I might as well join them.”
In addition, he feels it is his duty to his neighbors to offer his service.
“It’s a little something I can give back — they support my business, so I’ll support them,” Panus said.
As far as issues, he said there are no major concerns prompting his run.
“I’m not looking to make a career out of politics — just to make good decisions,” he said.
There have been some ideas brought forward to him while running.
“Some people want things like snow removal as part of the city’s job,” he said, adding he would at least look to see if it’s feasible.
His biggest goal, he said, is to look at an issue with a cool head, even hot-button topics.
“They get excited over things” like projects in parks or over the roundabouts downtown, Panus said, adding that he wants to hear from ward residents on topics that the council can help with. “I want to get in there with a level head — be a voice of the common working man.”
BARTHOLOMEW, who is retired after various jobs around the country, came back to his hometown in the late 1990s.
Of the three candidates, only Bartholomew has run for office before. He has made several unsuccessful runs for the alderman position, most recently in 2015 when he lost a Republican primary to Andreano, 50-19. For the GOP nomination this year, Panus defeated Bartholomew in a June primary, 58-24.
“I’m 65 — I figured I’d give it one more try,” he said. “There’s so many things that need to be done — and can be done.”
If elected, promoting the city would be a priority, he added.
“I would like to focus on getting manufacturers back in here to supply good-paying jobs,” Bartholomew said.
While the Common Council has limited ability to promote business — the bulk of taxes and regulations on businesses are at the state and federal levels — Bartholomew said that getting the word out is the way forward.
“It’s a matter of promoting the city,” he said, adding efforts by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and Olean Business Development haven’t gone far enough.
An internet-based television station may be a way to get the word out, he said, and getting local schools and colleges on board to help produce content.
“You have so much here… we live in an ideal area,” he said, noting the natural beauty and other assets of the community.