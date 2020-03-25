ALLEGANY — For the past week and a half, Chuck and Jen Jaquith have juggled their lives to make sure their two school-aged children keep up with school and life during the shut-down of Allegany-Limestone schools.

While working at home as a design draftsman for Dresser-Rand can be a challenge for Chuck Jaquith, there have been some positives that have come out of the shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic. His wife has continued working both at Hinsdale Central School District and out of the home as the district’s business administrator — her job is deemed essential.

“It’s going OK; I was (working) at the dining room table, and Cassandra was working at the dining room table, too,” Jaquith said, noting the situation became too congested. “We rearranged our bedroom and got a 6-foot folding table up here and now I just sit up here most of the day” when not helping the children.

He said Cassandra, a ninth-grader, has been doing her school work online and is basically self-sufficient. Adam, a third-grader, is supervised and checked by his sister and his parents throughout the day.

“This probably isn’t that big of a deal for them,” Jaquith said of his childrens’ transition to schooling at home. He said Cassandra knows her way around social media and computer platforms that include Zoom, and stays in touch with her teachers.

Adam just received a packet containing school lesson plans from the elementary school Tuesday and the family will help him adjust to the work. During the past week, the family also helped Adam watch his teacher’s presentation on Facebook and other educational and fun videos set up online by the school.

“We signed up for the free lunches, too, so they had the lunch line and packet pickup” outside of the school Tuesday, Jaquith said, noting there was a long line of cars in front of the Maple Avenue campus. While it took approximately 30 minutes to receive their items, he said the staff worked fast and efficiently.

“Those people were constantly moving and all things considered, I think it was in pretty good time,” Jaquith added.

As for the good that has come out of staying at home, Jaquith said he’s seen his daughter become a good helper with her little brother. For example, Cassandra helps Adam stay on task with a daily schedule his parents have set up for him.

“Cassandra has done a lot of helping Adam … it’s nice to see that, it makes you proud as a parent to know she’s stepping up and doing what needs to be done,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the school district offices, Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the schools have been able to keep in touch with students through online lessons or lesson packets. In addition, he said the lunch distribution program has been well-received.

“It’s growing everyday,” he said of the program. “I think even if you don’t need (the lunches) right now, it’s a good supplement down the line if you’re suffering a hardship that comes up for you.” In commenting on the lesson packets that were provided to the elementary children Tuesday, he said school supplies and materials will be provided to middle/high school students today.

Giannicchi shared similar sentiments to Jacquith’s on the students’ easy transition to their new style of schooling.

“We’re entering their world right now, because they do everything online,” Giannicchi said of the secondary students. “For them, this was like ‘what took you so long.’”