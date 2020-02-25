SALAMANCA — The Town of Salamanca is in the process of creating a plaque for the late Judge James R. Halterman Sr., who died Jan. 7.
Halterman served as Town of Salamanca Justice of the Peace from 1989 through his passing. He performed over 300 marriages during his time in office.
The memorial plaque is expected to look like the one created for Michael and Donna Phillips, the late town supervisor and clerk, respectively, who died unexpectedly in 2016.
Halterman’s plaque will be placed next to the Phillipses’ in the Salamanca Town Hall.
The plaque is expected to read:
“James R. Halterman Sr.
Honoring 31+ years of Service as Town of Salamanca Justice
1989 — 2020
The firm and continuous desire to render to everyone that which is his due, with respect, impartiality, and fairness.”
To help share in the cost of the plaque, town officials are inviting the public to donate to the fund as a way of expressing their sympathy to the family or assist in the plaque’s creation.
“I know that many people have told me that they would like to help in any way they could,” said Town Supervisor Tim Jackson. “They really liked Jim. He helped many people in his 31-plus years of service.”
For more information or to donate to the plaque, call the town hall at 945-4775.