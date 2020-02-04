ALLEGANY — The Allegany Town Board is seeking someone interested in filling a seat vacated by a former board member.
Supervisor James Hitchcock said the seat was vacated after former town board member Robert Parker won a seat this past fall as a Cattaraugus County legislator in District 6.
Hitchcock said there are two years left on Parker’s seat, but the appointed individual would serve in the seat through the end of the year and would have the option to run for the post in November.
“That would be ideal, we’d love to have people run” for the remainder of the seat, he added.
Hitchcock provided a few of the details required of the candidate who would be considered for the position.
“Of course they would have to be from Allegany, number one,” Hitchcock commented. “We’re trying to get a few people (from town) who are interested and available out there.”
Hitchcock said the ideal candidate also would be a person who would be available to work on town business during the day, although that would not be a necessity.
“We have two board members who now have full-time jobs, so it’s more difficult when you have so few people (available during the day) … it would be nice to have some back and forth conversation, face to face” with another board member, Hitchcock explained. “But I don’t think that should not keep someone from applying or showing interest. We would take a look at everyone who is interested and try to pick the one who best suits our needs.”
Hitchcock said the letter of interest should provide information on the individual’s background experience.
Hitchcock said those interested are asked to send a letter of interest to: Allegany Town Supervisor, 52 W. Main St., Allegany NY 14706 by Feb. 14.