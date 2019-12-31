1) Cathy Young resigns as GOP hit hard statewideState Sen. Catharine Young of Olean served for 13 years representing the 57th Senate District before announcing her resignation in February, less than four months after she won her eighth election to the post.
A Republican, Young mounted an unsuccessful challenge right after the election to then Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan for the minority leader’s post after Republicans lost their Senate majority. Flanagan then announced young would lose her seat on the Senate Finance Committee, where she had been chairman.
Republicans lost control of the Senate, trailing Democrats 39 to 23 seats.
In late February, Young announced she would resign her seat representing Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua counties and part of Livingston County, effective March 10.
Prior to her election to the Senate in 2005, Young held the 149th Assembly seat from 1999 to 2005.
The senator later announced she had been appointed executive director of the Cornell University Center In Excellence for Food and Agriculture at Geneva.
Republicans and Democrats jockeyed for nomination by political leaders to be a candidate in the special election — which the governor set to coincide with the November general, leaving the post vacant for eight months as the State Legislature approved the budget and many progressive agenda items.
Republican committee chairmen in the four counties nominated Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello as their candidate. Allegany County Legislature Chairman Curtis Crandall decided to challenge Borrello for the nomination in the June 25 primary. He was not successful, but carried Allegany County in the voting. Borrello received significant donations from the State Senate Republican Committee leading into the general election.
Democrats picked 22-year-old Freedom resident and Cornell undergraduate student Austin Morgan, who saw limited fundraising success in the race.
Republicans flexed their superior registration muscles, and Borrello rolled over Morgan, 67.2% to 26.7%. Borrello was seated Nov. 26.
2) New construction in retail, energy sectorsA flurry of construction kept crews busy in one of the largest booms in years.
The 90-room Hampton Inn and Suites planned for the Olean Gateway brownfield in North Olean also began construction after years of planning. The hotel is expected to open in the late spring. Nearby, the city’s third solar farm was celebrated with a ribbon cutting July 17.
The ribbon was cut on the Lincoln Square structure in August, a $1.25 million pavilion center designed for the city’s farmers market. While met with some criticism, the overwhelming reaction to the park has been positive, with many events utilizing the space outside of the weekly market hours. A new parklet was also constructed at city-owned lot on Whitney Avenue.
The long-awaited water line to the Belvidere Crossroads area in the town of Amity began construction in the summer, and in November a controlled burn and demolition cleared the former truck stop at the corner of Route 19 and County Road 20 near Interstate 86. A convenience store and truck stop is planned, and a hotel is also expected.
Other projects include the recently-opened Harbor Freight Tools, an adjacent and completely remodeled Tasty Time frozen yogurt establishment, and a rebuilt Subway in the town of Allegany — replacing the restaurant destroyed in 2018 by a careless smoker.
3) Double homicide, manhunt shocks Clarksville areaWhat started off as a fire alarm at the end of a long dirt road turned into the largest manhunt in years in the area — and a pair of murder charges for a teenager.
Firefighters were called to Courtney Hollow Road just before midnight Nov. 20 for a small structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted by someone identified as William J. Larson Jr., 17, who attempted to block access to the home. West Clarksville and Portville firefighters entered the building to rescue a pair of individuals and fight the blaze. However, two bodies were found inside, later identified as Larson’s parents, William Larson Sr., 67, and Lisa Larson, 49.
Following the discovery of the bodies, Larson fled into the woods on foot. A manhunt, lasting until nightfall, involved dozens of state troopers, tactical team members and state Environmental Conservation Officers and Forest Rangers. Various techniques were used in the search, including K-9 units, a helicopter with infrared imaging equipment and drones. Larson was picked up just before 5 p.m. by a trooper on patrol, and he was charged that evening.
In a videotaped interview with police, Larson claimed that his father had killed his mother and was attempting to flee, but the young man killed his father in self-defense.
A hearing in January is set following a grand jury investigation into the charges.
4) Alle-Catt wind farm causes dustupEven before the first 600-foot wind turbine generates electricity, plenty of controversy has been generated by the proposed 340-megawatt Alle-Catt Wind Farm.
Chicago-based Invenergy has proposed building up to 117 turbines in the towns of Farmersville and Freedom in northern Cattaraugus County, Rushford and Centerville in Allegany County and Arcade in Wyoming County.
The company is promising that in return for allowing the $454.5 million project, it will pay $3.2 million in property taxes and $2.7 million in annual leases to landowners.
The town governments in Freedom and Farmersville were quick to approve local laws increasing the turbine height restrictions from the existing 450 feet to 600 feet, and adopt shallow setback requirements.
Opposition groups Freedom United and Farmersville United members say the turbines are too tall and too close to homes, could have adverse health effects and damage property values. But despite opposition, the new local laws were essentially what Invenergy had asked for.
Opponents took the town of Freedom to court for failing to follow environmental laws in adopting their local law. A judge threw the law out in October.
Farmersville United said the surprise 2019 Farmersville law was adopted under the same circumstances, but that law has not been challenged.
Elections in November brought in new majorities opposed to the project to the town boards, and attorneys for Freedom United and Farmersville United believe the loss of the 33 turbines planned in Freedom may be enough to scuttle the project.
5) Allegany home blows up, oil drilling eyed as possible causeDuring the morning hours of Nov. 18, an explosion destroyed the home of Ron and Betty Jo Volz at 3699 West Branch Road in Allegany, and to date authorities are still uncertain of what caused it. Fortunately, the couple and their adult son were not home at the time of the explosion, and a family dog in the house escaped injury.
The incident caused concern among residents of the West Branch and Four Mile road areas, who feared the explosion could be the result of migrated natural gas from recent oil-well drilling in the valley by Dimes Energy. Residents of the valley who attended a couple of Allegany town meetings not only expressed concerns for the safety of their homes, but also their water supplies.
As a result, in early December, officials with the state Department of Environmental Conservation suspended issuing permits to Dimes Energy for oil-well drilling in the immediate area of the explosion until it could be determined if the explosion was linked to the drilling of the wells. The agency also noted that part of their investigation includes “reviewing the plugging of certain oil wells in the area to ensure that the wells are properly plugged.”
It was noted, however, that drilling continues to occur farther up the West Branch Road — about a mile from the site of the explosion.
6) First DRI project cuts ribbon as others gear upWith well over $1 million invested — including more than $700,000 promised by the state — the Old Library Restaurant cut its ribbon in December.
The project is the first to cut the ribbon under the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative, awarded to the city in 2017 and subject to a rigorous planning and vetting process through early 2018.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the DRI, which provides $10 million for a community in each region of the state annually, is one of the platforms to help “fix Upstate after 40 years of neglect.”
“These buildings that have stories to tell are going to be varnished, are going to be polished and brought back to their early glory,” she said, adding that by giving the city a DRI award in 2017, it was Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s way of saying “we believe in you — now run with it.”
City government projects will begin construction in the next year. Work on East State Street is slated for 2020, with work along the North Union, South Union and West State corridors to begin over the next few years.
The Olean Urban Renewal Agency is planning a $700,000 roof and facade project for the former Manufacturers Hanover building in the spring, with Buffalo-based Savarino Companies planning a $13 million renovation starting later in the year.
Other projects continue to move forward, including a downtown facade program, work on several other buildings have begun and others are still in the planning stages.
7) Sex abuse rocks Buffalo Catholic dioceseNear the end of a year marked with turbulence over the sexual abuse crisis in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, Bishop Richard Malone made the decision in early December to step down from his post through an early retirement.
Malone’s retirement came in the midst of his reported mishandling of sex abuse cases in the diocese that had allegedly occurred through the past several decades.
The diocese had identified more than 80 priests as being credibly accused of child sex abuse.
One of those priests includes a longtime and deceased St. Bonaventure friar, the Rev. Maurice Scheier. In April, Malone had released a 2,600-word statement regarding clergy in the diocese accused of sexual abuse. In the report, which was criticized, Malone stated that not one of 191 first reports of child abuse received over the last year involved an incident that occurred after 2000.
Malone faced widespread calls for his resignation, including from St. Bonaventure University President Dr. Dennis DePerro.
Following Malone’s resignation, Catholic lay leaders from the area agreed the action was necessary to display transparency and truth, and a resolution with the issues facing the diocese.
Malone was replaced in the interim by Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of the Diocese of Albany.
8) Closings at Olean Wholesale, downtown mark setbacks to economyA number of business closings were reported throughout the year, affecting large and small employers alike.
Eleni Interiors Inc., owned by the Rigas family of Coudersport, Pa., for more than 25 years, closed its doors for good on Jan. 5. The business was pushed into the national spotlight as prosecutors probed cable television provider Adelphia Communications’s finances — including more than $12 million in furniture bought in one year alone from the business.
After almost 100 years, Olean Wholesale stopped using warehouses in the Olean area to supply local grocery stores. C&S Wholesale, which purchased the cooperative in 2018, announced the closure of the warehouse facility on Haskell Road in June, with warehousing operations moving to Pennsylvania. More than 100 jobs were affected, but the facility continues to be used for transportation and fleet services.
Several downtown businesses also closed their doors.
In April, Mercato of Olean, under the same ownership as the successful Osteria 166 in Buffalo and Ellicottville’s Villaggio, closed its doors just nine months after opening to much anticipation and fanfare. In the fall, Ravyn and Robyn — which opened in 2017 in the former Bradner’s Galleries space — also closed its doors. And at the Olean Center Mall, Piercing Pagoda and Aquaria Salon became the latest firms to pull out after a rough 2018 saw multiple closings. Aquaria reopened on Main Street.
9) Senecas, NYS continue standoff over casino moneyIt has been almost a year since an arbitration panel issued a 2-1 decision that the Seneca Nation of Indians owed $225 million in back casino revenue sharing revenue to New York State, with SNI officials launching a failed effort to challenge the ruling.
The Senecas maintain the 2002 gaming compact made no provision to continue revenue sharing payments to the state after year 14. When neither the state or Seneca Nation filed an objection, the pact was extended for seven years in 2017.
In early 2019, state officials told Salamanca Mayor Michael Smith the city could expect about $12 million in retroactive revenue-sharing payments. The city, which relies on the revenue from slot machines at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino was running on empty. The state, late in the year, agreed to advance funds to Salamanca and some other municipalities.
The Seneca Nation appealed the 2-1 arbitration ruling in Buffalo Federal Court, which sided with the state and ordered the Senecas to pay. The Nation also asked the U.S. Department of the Interior to review the ruling.
The federal court ruling by Judge William Skretny came in November, when he upheld the arbitration ruling and ordered the Senecas to pay $255 million for the period between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018. The Seneca Nation as not said whether it will appeal the ruling.
10) Black slave played by white actress, breasts on county seal stir up controversiesA white actress who played a slave in an Olean Theatre Workshop production caused debate about representation in the local community theater scene. OTW’s rendition of the 1953 classic “The Crucible” cast Sandra Mulryan in the role of Tituba, a character based on a real-life slave believed to be either Caribbean or South American and who was one of the first women accused of witchcraft during the Salem witch trials. The play, which ran in early May, caused some local community theater members to speak out against the casting on social media. OTW officials reported that all casting decisions are left to their directors, and were certain there was no malicious intent behind the casting.
A controversy of a different nature occurred in October when complaints were issued regarding breasts on the Cattaraugus County seal. Legislator Vergilio “Dick” Giardini of Allegany raised the issue on the floor of the County Legislature after hearing complaints from a constituent while he was campaigning door to door. It was later noted that the seal that graces the front of the County Center on Court Street in Little Valley weighs nearly 3 tons and borrows much from Greco-Roman mythology, in which women of great power were portrayed as topless. The image of the woman is also a symbol of power and motherhood. Attention came as far away as the Big Apple as the New York Post ran an article with the headline “In God We Bust.”
IN OTHER NEWS, other stories worthy of honorable mention status include:
- Cold case goes hot as police charge 2 in 1997 slaying
This is the year state police investigators believe they cracked the 22-year-old “cold case” murder of William Chase IV, who was found bludgeoned in his Ischua mobile home on Sept. 21, 1997.
State police charged Tricia Carrier, 44, who was married to Chase, but the couple was estranged at the time of his death, and Gregory Kerls, 67, Carrier’s stepfather, with second-degree murder.
Attorneys for both Carrier and Kerls have filed motions to have the charges dismissed over the length of time that has lapsed since the murder. Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz has scheduled arguments on the Singer motion for Jan. 9.
- County Legislature races go heavy for GOP
This year will go down as a Republican landslide in the Cattaraugus County Legislature elections. With all 17 of the seats on the ballot, the GOP won all but one seat — previously, Democrats held five.
The Republican steamroller focused on voter turnout and some Republicans even got an Election Day robocall from President Donald Trump urging them to get out and vote Republican. Other Republicans got text messaging them to get out and vote against Gov. Andrew Cuomo by voting Republican.
Three Democrats — Susan Labuhn of Salamanca, the minority leader, and Vergilio “Dick” Giardini and Barbara Hastings of Allegany — were defeated by the Republican juggernaut in their re-election bids, while efforts by three Olean city Democrats were thwarted by the GOP slate.
Republicans have announced that District 4 Legislator Howard VanRensselaer of Randolph will be the new chairman, replacing term-limited James J. Snyder.
- Cyberattacks cripple businesses, government agencies
Cyberattacks crippled two area health care providers this year, while other agencies reported having data compromised through outside vendors.
Hackers attempted to ransom the computer systems at Olean Medical Group and the Seneca Nation Health System in June, shutting off access to tens of thousands of patient records as the healthcare providers were forced back to pen-and-paper charting, fax machines and cell phones to communicate with the outside world.
Salamanca City Central School District was one of 13,000 school districts affected by a data breach at vendor Pearson Education.
And south of the state line, Bradford city officials reported in September that a ransomware attack disabled the majority of computers in city hall, but did not compromise sensitive information.
- State presses charges in Allegany reptile seizure
Nearly 11 months after seizing almost 300 reptiles and turtles from a home on Union Street in the village of Allegany, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced in July charges against an Allegany man. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the seizure of the reptiles from the home of William Engelder, 71, was the largest one involving reptiles in state history. Engelder was charged with multiple violations in connection with an ongoing investigation into the illegal possession and sale of wildlife.
The Aug. 8, 2018, seizure of the reptiles including king cobras, gila monsters, rare and endangered turtles and other reptiles closed off Union Street for much of the day while biologists cataloged and prepared the reptiles for transport.
- Genesis House moving to new home despite neighbor complaints
Genesis House officials in Olean got some relief this year as plans to move into the former St. John’s Church convent received regulatory approval.
In April, the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals granted a use variance for the site despite backlash from neighbors. Dozens of attendees at meetings blasted the use of the former convent, while supporters indicated that the current shelter did not increase crime and did not bring down property values. In September, the variance was extended for another year.
Officials with the shelter also submitted an application for a $1.4 million grant that will help with the cost of renovating the structure to include An Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp. Genesis House officials plan to eventually move the nonprofit’s shelter for women and families from South Barry Street to the former convent at the church.