As we look back on the first 20 years of the 21st century, scandal, crime, politics and the local economy dominated the top stories of each year.
Crime and scandal have been hot stories forever, but took half of the top stories in the first decade of the century. The collapse of Coudersport-based Adelphia Communications and the ensuing criminal trials of its leadership took the top spot twice, while the crime spree of fugitive Ralph “Bucky” Phillips also made the top headline. Immigration raids and scandal for the area’s oldest college over a welding certificate shocked the area.
However, goings-on at city hall took almost half of the spots on the list. Hotly contested mayoral elections — those in 2001, 2005 and 2009 — were those years’ top stories, and a particularly rough year politically in 2007 made the list, as well.
Here are the first 10 years’ top stories as selected by Times Herald staff at the end of each year, as well as a short update from an almost-2020 perspective. Part two, appearing in the Weekend Edition of the Times Herald, will include the top stories of the second decade of the century.
2000 — Dresser-Rand moves national headquarters to Olean
In October, Gov. George Pataki visited Olean for the second time in 2000, this time to herald the relocation of Dresser-Rand’s world headquarters to Olean and to announce an investment of $50
million in the three Southern Tier plants — Olean, Wellsville and Painted Post. With the news came the promise of 500 new jobs.
UPDATE: Despite ups and downs, the firm remains committed to Olean with around 900 employees. Dresser-Rand was sold to German conglomerate Siemens in 2015 for $7.8 billion. In mid-2019, Siemens announced it was spinning off its Power and Gas divisions. Lagging sales globally were reported, but sales in the Americas have swung upward, resulting in more work for the Olean workforce.
The Wellsville facility, however, is soon to be no more. In 2018, Siemens announced it was selling the division to Curtiss-Wright, which immediately announced plans to close the facility by spring 2020.
2001 — Change in the mayor’s office
When Mayor James Griffin announced he wasn’t going to be running for another term, three people came forth hoping voters wanted them to replace him — Republicans Paula Snyder, president of the Common Council, city assessor William Quinlan and North Olean resident Richard Say. Quinlan, however, picked up the backing of the Democratic Party and earned a spot on the general election ballot.
Then, in November, voters in six of the city’s seven wards gave Quinlan a new job for the next four years with an 800-vote margin. The mayor-elect said he would take a good look at what’s happening in city hall before he makes any changes.
“So often people make changes for the sake of change. We want to make responsible changes,” he said minutes after his victory was apparent.
UPDATE: Just one term awaited Quinlan, who would go on to lose the Democratic primary in 2005 and come in third. The 2005 mayoral election would be the top story of that year.
2002 — Adelphia Communications rocked by scandal
While 2001 will be remembered by everyone as a year of terrorism, 2002 will be recalled by many as the year of the corporate scandal.
If the Twin Tiers could be thought of as a family, then John Rigas was its patriarch. He was the American dream personified: Starting with a few dollars and a dream, Rigas built a little cable company, worked hard, treated people well and grew his business into a communications giant.
However, in the spring, a $1.7 billion net loss was reported by the company. By the end of March, the company declared bankruptcy. It was soon discovered that the loss was thanks to a new reporting measure which required off-the-books debt to be reported — showing that the Rigas family looted $1 billion from Adelphia. The resulting stock value crash cost investors $60 billion.
UPDATE: The trial of Rigas and three other Adelphia officials would be the top story of 2004.
The assets of the system would be split up in the aftermath of the scandal, with Time Warner Cable taking over operations in Coudersport — later closing almost all of the facilities in town, laying off hundreds of workers and devastating the borough’s economy.
2003 — Brown and White get a black eye
The St. Bonaventure University basketball scandal ultimately cost the university its president, board chairman, athletic director, two coaches, four players, a dozen forfeited games, more than $120,000 in fines and pending NCAA sanctions — not to mention the school’s reputation. The trouble began with the transfer of Jamil Terrell, who played for the Bona men’s basketball team for much of the season. On Feb. 26, a press release was issued questioning Terrell’s eligibility. The next day, the center was declared ineligible as he only had a welding certificate.
While the compliance officer raised concerns, Terrell was allowed to play — by no less than university President Robert Wickenheiser.
The team was forced to forfeit six league wins and was barred from the Atlantic 10 Tournament. In response to the sanctions and scandal, players boycotted the team’s final two games. The darkest day came Aug. 20 when Board of Trustees Chairman Bill Swan — who served as mascot for the team during his college days — took his own life.
UPDATE: Following the scandal, the university went back to its roots and chose Sister Margaret Carney, O.S.M., as its new president.
Fundraising campaigns netted more than $100 million under Carney, and other moves made under her leadership helped rebuild the trust lost in the university. She announced she would be stepping down in 2016.
After rebuilding, the team went on to win the 2013 Atlantic 10 tournament and get a spot in the NCAA tournament, and get an at-large bid to the “Big Dance” in 2018.
2004 — Guilty verdicts in federal Adelphia trial
Adelphia founder and former CEO John Rigas and his son, former CFO Timothy Rigas, were convicted of conspiracy, bank fraud and securities fraud on July 8.
Another son, executive Michael Rigas, was acquitted of conspiracy and wire fraud, but the jury deadlocked on the securities and bank fraud charges against him. A fourth defendant, Michale Mulcahey, was acquitted of all charges.
While some nationally sought jail time for the then-79-year-old being treated for bladder cancer, locals were stunned by the convictions and others believed that he would not survive if sentenced to prison.
UPDATE: With failing health — stage IV bladder cancer that spread to his lungs and which, according to court filings, led doctors to believe he had about six months to live — Rigas was granted a compassionate release in February 2016, returning home to live with family in Coudersport. Rigas has made few public appearances since his release. His son, Timothy, was released in July to serve the remainder of his term in home confinement.
Some life has been breathed back into the structures left empty by the company’s collapse. Potter County would take over several of the buildings, including the old school that served as the headquarters of the company as well as the built-but-never-occupied new headquarters known locally as the “Taj Mahal” or “Mausoleum.”
2005 — Election of Dave Carucci in a five-way race
The election of Republican David Carucci as Olean’s new mayor after a long, five-candidate race took the title as top story of 2005.
The campaign was front-page news through the summer as the September primary approached — would Mayor William Quinlan seek a second four-year term in the $50,000-a-year post?
It appeared the incumbent was out of the running when he lost the Democratic primary to Ward 2 Alderman Joyce Melfi. But soon after that defeat Quinlan announced he would continue on the Working Families Party line. Meanwhile, Carucci breezed to a win in the Republican primary, turning back challengers Glenn Van Dixon and Robert Sader.
In the November election, candidates Carucci, Melfi and Quinlan scattered the lion’s share of the votes in a relatively tight race. Fewer than 500 votes separated Carucci from Quinlan, with Melfi in the middle. Well back in the pack were Van Dixon, the endorsed Conservative Party candidate, and independent Scott Paoletto.
UPDATE: Like his two immediate predecessors, Carucci would see just one term in office. Following years of rising deficits, in 2007 Carucci presided over the city taking out $4.3 million in debt to balance the deficits in the city’s general, water and sewer funds. His attempt at re-election would make the top story in 2009.
2006 — “Run, Bucky, Run!”
The capture of fugitive Ralph “Bucky” Phillips after the largest manhunt in New York state history was the overwhelming pick of Olean Times Herald staff members as the top local news story of the year.
Phillips escaped from a jail in Erie County in April by using an industrial can opener to cut a hole in a kitchen ceiling. For weeks he was on the run across the Twin Tiers, stealing cars to get from place to place and getting help from friends and relatives.
At first, his Houdini-like ability to elude capture earned him folk-hero status in some circles. But public opinion turned after Phillips shot a New York State Police trooper near Elmira in June, then ambushed two troopers in Chautauqua County Aug. 31. One of the troopers, Joseph Longobardo, was killed.
An army of police officers descended on the region and chased Phillips from the woods near Akeley, Pa., Sept. 8. He pleaded guilty to the three shootings and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
UPDATE: In 2008 he appealed his conviction, claiming that he did not intend to kill Longobardo when he pulled the trigger — despite claims to the contrary following his arrest — that his statements to police were made under duress and that he did not have effective legal counsel. In 2010, the appeal was dismissed.
In 2011, he attempted to escape from state prison again, but the attempt was foiled. He remains incarcerated at Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone.
2007 — A contentious year at city hall
Sparring between Mayor Dave Carucci and the Olean Common Council made up the No. 1 and No. 2 stories of the year.
During budget time, Carucci first proposed a 39% tax hike to help offset borrowing to balance the city’s books — $4.3 million was needed to wipe out deficits in the city’s fund balances due to mismanagement over the past decade. An 18.8% tax hike was implemented after the council rejected dozens of suggestions by Carucci. The final budget cut workers from parks, a firefighter, a mechanic, six dispatchers and a fire department clerk.
Along with the tax hike, Carucci included a $10,000 raise for the city attorney, Daniel DeRose, that was rejected by the council. To compensate, Carucci proposed adding $10,000 to a “miscellaneous” budget line.
In November, Carucci allowed a private group to install a nativity scene at the west end of the Municipal Building, a decade after city officials had barred such displays over concerns of separation of church and state. The nativity was moved Dec. 11 by the group that created it after a vandal in a pickup truck ran over a Wiccan pentacle that had been set beside the nativity.
UPDATE: In 2018, the city submitted its final of 10 budgets to the Office of the State Comptroller for review, one of the conditions of bonding to kill the fund deficits which had been accrued.
2008 — Immigration raids shutter restaurants
The owner of seven Mexican restaurants and 10 of his restaurant managers were arrested April 16 for hiring Mexicans who immigrated illegally to staff restaurants while paying them little and offering them poor housing, federal officials said.
Simon Banda-Mireles, a Mexican national living in the country illegally, was arrested at his Depew home during raids by federal, state and local law enforcement agents in five states. The raids were the result of a nearly two-year investigation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and involved seven Mexican restaurants including Don Lorenzo’s in Allegany and La Herradura in Bradford, Pa.
Banda-Mireles allegedly found Mexicans who were willing to pay $2,000 to $2,700 to be smuggled into the country, according to prosecutors. He would then pay off the smuggling debt and force the nationals to work 72-hour work weeks while living in substandard housing. Banda also allegedly skimmed about $140,000 annually from restaurant profits.
In a show of support for the victims, hundreds of people attended a benefit to help the former workers.
UPDATE: Banda-Mireles was sentenced in 2011 to 46 months in prison and ordered to pay $240,000 in restitution to workers he short-changed.
Mexican restaurants continue to thrive in the area. Don Tequila in Allegany and El Mariachi (now El Sombrero) in Olean opened their doors after the previous restaurants closed.
2009 — Olean picks first woman for mayor
Former Cattaraugus County Legislator and city Alderman Linda Witte was elected Olean’s first woman mayor Nov. 3, defeating incumbent David Carucci.
With just 185 votes separating the two on election night, it took until the county Board of Elections could count absentee ballots before Carucci conceded.
Witte, who served on the Common Council from 2000-02, campaigned on the promises of bringing a more open government and cooperative spirit to city hall. She had said that she felt people were frustrated with Mayor Carucci’s “my way or the highway” attitude.
UPDATE: Witte would serve one term before being defeated by former city cop/alderman/legislator Bill Aiello in 2013. However, Witte would earn her old job on the Common Council in 2016 and Witte and Aiello would set up for a rematch in 2017. Aiello came out in the lead again in that race.