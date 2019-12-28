(Editor’s note: This is part two of two in a look back at the opening decades of the 21st century.)
As we come up on the year 2020, we pause to look back on the first 20 years of the 21st century.
In the second decade of the century, groping by an authority figure almost a decade before #MeToo became a buzzword, an infection scare at the area’s largest medical provider and the battles against opioids and methamphetamines made the list of top stories across the region. A national tragedy in 2014 struck far too close to home for comfort, but a beacon of light shined through.
However, economic development has been a big story in more recent years.
In the last five years, three years saw economic development in downtown Olean as the top stories. Construction of the Walkable Olean project on North Union Street was the top story in 2015 and 2016, while the award of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative’s $10 million prize in 2017 claimed the top honor that year.
Here are the top stories of the second decade of the century as selected by Times Herald staff at the end of each year, as well as a short update from an almost-2020 perspective.
2010 — Massa resigns from Congress
The scandal of a disgraced former U.S. Congressman Eric Massa, D-Corning, was chosen as the top story of 2010 by the Olean Times Herald’s newsroom staff.
Elected in 2008 on the coattails of a Democratic revolution, Massa was one of only two Democrats to represent the area in 80 years — the other was Stan Lundine, former Jamestown mayor and lieutenant governor.
However, Massa’s brash style and opposition to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act drew the ire of national Democratic officials.
But it was accusations of sexual harassment against male staffers that brought him to resign his post just over a year into his term. After the start of a House ethics committee probe in February, he announced in early March that he would step down.
Stepping into the campaign to fill the post was Matt Zeller of Victor, an Afghanistan War veteran. He faced an uphill battle in a generally conservative district that center-left Massa took two tries to win. In addition, the Tea Party movement gathered steam that election, having been founded in 2009.
Massa ended up being replaced in a special election held concurrent with the 2010 general election by Corning Mayor Tom Reed, a Republican.
UPDATE: In 2017, it was reported that the Congressional Office of Compliance paid around $100,000 to settle sexual harassment claims from at least two male staffers working for Massa.
Reed declared his candidacy for a sixth term in July.
2011 — Allegany wind farm gets the go-ahead
The approval of the proposed 29-turbine wind farm for the town of Allegany, which created controversy throughout the community and surrounding municipalities for several years, was voted by the Olean Times Herald staff as the biggest story of 2011.
The culmination of events tied to the proposed $160 million wind farm occurred in late August when hundreds of protesters showed up for the Allegany Town Board vote on the project. While the board voted in favor of the project, fallout on the matter would follow.
Several weeks after the vote a lawsuit was filed by Concerned Citizens of Cattaraugus County for a permanent injunction against the EverPower Wind Holdings Inc. project. Although the lawsuit was dismissed, Concerned Citizens filed an appeal in appellate court.
In addition, several town officials who voted in favor of the project subsequently lost their seats in November’s elections.
UPDATE: Due to delays — from local resistance and other factors — the company lost its qualification for federal tax credits worth $33 million under the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. After suing the town planning board for refusing to extend permits, the company canceled the contracts for the project in October 2013.
2012 — Dal-Tile closes
After a century of business, the Dal-Tile plant on South Clark Street ceased its tile-making operations on Dec. 12.
Dal-Tile corporate officials announced the plant’s shutdown Oct. 4. The decision came after corporate officials conducted a study of the economic viability of its tile plants in Olean and Gettysburg, Pa., that summer. During the study, area politicians and officials worked with the state to craft an incentive package meant to keep the Olean plant open.
That package, however, was not enough to sway Dal-Tile corporate officials to keep the Olean facility — which was in its 98th year of tile production — open. Olean’s tile production was moved to the Gettysburg plant.
UPDATE: In 2018, a portion of the plant was converted into an online order fulfillment warehouse for Rakuten, a global logistics company already operating a facility on Homer Street. Other portions of the structure have been rented out for storage.
East Olean manufacturing took another hit in 2018 after AVX closed up operations at Olean Advanced Products on Seneca Avenue after 60 years of production.
2013 — Insulin pens leads to infection scare at OGH
On Jan. 24, Olean General Hospital officials sent out letters to 1,915 former patients warning them that they may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis B and C through the potential reuse of multi-injection insulin pens between November 2009 and Jan. 16, 2013. Hospital officials urged recipients to get blood tests for the diseases and indefinitely suspended use of the devices at the facility.
The letters were sent out after the hospital conducted its own internal investigation, prompted by a discovery at the Buffalo VA Medical Center in the fall of 2012 that as many as 716 former patients may have been exposed to the same blood-borne diseases through the reuse of multi-injection insulin pens.
Several lawsuits were filed against Olean General in New York State Supreme Court in Cattaraugus County by former patients who received letters.
In the months that followed, OGH offered testing to those potentially infected. The New York state and Cattaraugus County Departments of Health were made aware of the situation and monitored blood-screening results. Government officials reported testing did not indicate there was an outbreak of infection in former patients.
UPDATE: Dozens of lawsuits against the hospital were filed in the aftermath in county court. Court records indicate that most, if not all, were settled out of court.
2014 — Miller cited for bravery after Fort Hood shooting
Allegany native and U.S. Army officer Patrick Miller was one of 16 soldiers who were injured in the April 2 mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas.
In a matter of eight minutes that morning, the gunman killed three soldiers and critically injured another 16 before turning his handgun on himself.
Miller came face-to-face with the gunman and was shot in the stomach. Though injured, the two-tour Iraq War veteran led several soldiers to safety in his office. He underwent multiple surgeries for his wound — and received a hero’s welcome when he returned to his hometown in June.
The Allegany-Limestone School District and St. Bonaventure University graduate has received commendation from top brass and federal officials for his heroics and service.
UPDATE: Miller has become a popular member of the community for his support of veterans services. Since 2017, the Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit in Allegany Fireman’s Park has raised thousands of dollars for veterans’ charities.
Today, he serves at Fort Drum. In June, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel. Next summer, he will move to a base in Washington to command a battalion.
2015 — North Union Street reconstruction hits high gear
Construction work to North Union Street dominated the local landscape as crews worked on the bulk of the $8.85 million overhaul to downtown Olean during the 2015 construction season.
The project represents one of the largest investments in the downtown shopping district and aims to make North Union more inviting to shoppers and new development through calming traffic and making the road more pedestrian-friendly.
Starting in late spring, CatCo Construction crews overhauled the street between its intersections with West Sullivan and Main streets. Major elements of the project included repairing or replacing underground water and sewer lines; excavating the street down to its base; and installing a new driving surface, roundabouts and center medians. The first section opened to traffic in October.
Through the duration of the project, many businesses lining the street’s northern half saw customer traffic dwindle and sales plummet, while those along North Union’s southern section began preparations for next year.
However, other developments began that bode well for downtown Olean’s intended economic resurgence. Several prominent buildings along North Union, such as the former Bradner’s Galleries and the former JoJo’s bar, got new owners who are planning redevelopment. State and federal authorities approved the creation of a downtown historic district, and new form-based zoning code was approved, helping developers revitalize old structures.
UPDATE: The ribbon cutting was the top story of 2016.
2016 — North Union Street cuts ribbon after 5 years of planning
After five years of planning and two years of construction, the North Union Street overhaul was finally completed this fall. CatCo crews worked throughout the year, even overcoming a work stoppage that lasted several weeks due to a legal technicality.
Downtown Olean now has its roundabouts, center medians, new water and sewer infrastructure, light posts and bike racks, amongst other updates, as part of the Walkable Olean project to bring about economic and social revitalization.
Whether or not the project will inject new life and positively impact existing businesses remains to be seen. The changes — particularly the roundabouts — continue to polarize Olean residents, but civic and business officials have applauded the look of the street and cited several new business openings in the last year as indications of early success.
UPDATE: Minor work ran through the spring before city officials received a nasty surprise — a bill for almost $1 million above and beyond what was budgeted.
The lawsuit was filed in September 2017, but not even the members of the Common Council were made aware until an annual audit report indicated the liability from the suit.
In early 2018, a Cattaraugus County court ordered the city to pay more than $1 million for the work plus interest. A second lawsuit was later submitted for the final payment, and the city is negotiating a settlement.
2017 — “Renaissance” of downtown led by DRI, Manny Hanny
The word “renaissance” has been used to describe changes in Olean over the last year.
From new businesses to local developers putting up funds for renovating many North Union Street businesses, city elected officials and business leaders over the past year have shared optimism over the future of the city trying to return to its former glory as a commercial and industrial hub for the region.
Nothing exemplified the feeling more than the Sept. 29 announcement of a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant from the state. Competing against other cities and villages in Western New York, the city was chosen by the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council for Round II of the program. Nine others were selected, one from each of the 10 EDCs.
First up in every DRI discussion has been the fate of the former Manufacturers Hanover building, and city officials hope fresh funding and a new face will restore the landmark at State and Union streets.
In September, the Olean Urban Renewal Agency offered the status of initial preferred developer to Savarino Companies, LLC, a Buffalo-based development group with a track record of million-dollar adaptive reuse projects.
UPDATE: All told, 11 projects will split the prize after months of vetting at the local and state levels in 2017 and 2018. The first DRI-related project, the renovation of The Old Library Restaurant, saw its ribbon cutting in late 2019. URA officials report the Manny Hanny project, along with work on the adjacent Siegels building, is expected to begin in 2020.
2018 — Meth use rises while some progress made with opioids
Amid the nation’s opioid crisis, 2018 saw the new rise of another illegal drug in the Southern Tier: methamphetamine.
News of local authorities executing search warrants on meth labs dominated the headlines, as meth-making materials were found everywhere from a car driving through Franklinville to an Allegany hotel to a home across the street from Olean Intermediate Middle School — twice.
Perhaps nowhere in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties was more impacted by meth than the city of Olean. During 2018 and the last two months of 2017, police discovered 10 Olean residences to be housing meth labs and charged a total of 23 people in connection.
Meth-making materials have been found at the site of three Olean home fires, including an Irving Street apartment building that caught fire in March and had to be demolished.
The rise of meth came as local officials noted some progress in the fight against heroin and opioid abuse, including that the number of heroin/opioid overdose deaths in Cattaraugus County appears to be trending down. The use of opioid antidote Narcan was also reportedly trending down in the county, and the Olean Police Department noted that heroin appeared to be less available on city streets.
UPDATE: Between seven and 12 Cattaraugus County deaths in 2019 were attributed to opioid overdoses, county health officials reported. And while several suspected methamphetamine-making setups have been reported, the number has trended down over the last year.
2019 — To be continued
This year’s top story, along with a rundown of others making headlines this year, will be announced in Tuesday’s Olean Times Herald.