OLEAN — With Christmas over, it’s just about time to get the Christmas tree out of the house.
In the city of Olean, the Street Division of the Department of Public Works will pick up trees as time allows. Residents may place the trees by the curb for pickup. The tree must be completely undecorated — bags, decorations, stands and lights must be removed.
In the village of Portville, residents can put out real trees at the curb at any time, with the village DPW picking them up as time allows.
Allegany’s village DPW will pick up curbside trees through Jan. 31
Cattaraugus County accepts small quantities of yard waste — including smaller trees with trunks less than 3 inches in diameter — at local transfer stations excluding Conewango. Large waste, including larger Christmas trees, may be taken to the Five Points or Farwell composting sites.
The National Christmas Tree Association, a trade group representing farmers and sellers of real Christmas trees, recommends several ways of disposing of real trees.
- Using the tree as an outdoor fire kindling is also an option. However, the NCTA cautions owners to not burn the trees in fireplaces or stoves, as soft woods like common pine, fir and spruce Christmas trees produce excess creosote — which, if built up inside a chimney, can ignite and start a fire.
- Soil erosion barriers: Some communities use Christmas trees to make effective sand and soil erosion barriers, especially for lake and river shoreline stabilization and river delta sedimentation management.
- Fish feeders: Sunk into private fish ponds, trees make an excellent refuge and feeding area for fish.
- Bird feeders: Place the Christmas tree in the garden or backyard and use it as a bird feeder and sanctuary. Fresh orange slices or strung popcorn will attract the birds and they can sit in the branches for shelter. (Make sure all decorations, hooks, garland and tinsel strands are removed). Eventually (within a year) the branches will become brittle and you can break the tree apart by hand or chip it in a chipper.
- Mulch: A Christmas tree is biodegradable; its branches may be removed, chipped, and used as mulch in the garden.
Paths and walkways: Some counties use shredded trees as a free, renewable and natural path material that fits both the
- environment and the needs of hikers.
Only real trees may be disposed of this way. Artificial trees may be disposed of through the regular garbage pickup, and comply with all tagging, length and weight requirements.
However, if the artificial tree is still in good shape, it’s worth it to explore donating it to a local charity, nursing home, hospital, school, shelter, or other community organizations. Many organizations are in need of trees around the holidays for their own celebrations, to decorate their own facilities, or to donate to a family in need.