OLEAN — Three walk-in flu immunization clinics will be held by the Cattaraugus County Health Department this month.
The additional walk-in flu clinics are being held especially for those who are over 65 years of age interested in receiving a “high-dose influenza vaccine” who did not get a flu shot earlier.
During most flu seasons, people 65 years and older bear the greatest burden of severe flu illness.
As immune defenses become weaker with age, people in this age group are at risk of having serious flu-related complications.
The first clinic will be held Wednesday at the Health Department’s Machias Office in the Stone House on Route 16. The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m..
On Dec. 9, a second clinic will be held at the Health Department offices on Leo Moss Drive in Olean from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
The last walk-in clinic is scheduled on Dec. 12 at the Health Department’s Salamanca Offices, 69 Iroquois Drive, from 9 a.m. to non and 1 to 3 p.m.