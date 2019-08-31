OLEAN — Opening for business Aug. 1, Focus Physical Therapy of Olean, at 610 Wayne St., is the latest option for physical therapy after injuries or surgery in the Olean area. Here’s five things to know about the business:
1) Experienced care
Proprietor Kevin Stevens worked for 2 ½ years as a therapist before branching out on his own. With a staff of three fellow therapists with whom Stevens had worked before, the crew has come together with a simple premise: “We wanted to be better — better for the patients,” he said. “There’s newer, more efficient ways of getting the same rehabilitation in less time, saving people time and money.”
2) What is offered
“We provide outpatient physical therapy for orthopedic, neurological, vestibular and cardiovascular pathologies,” Stevens said.
Ice therapies for joint replacements, various strength training and cardio workloads, and other protocols are all met by the staff.
“We see everything from neck, spine injuries to knee and hip replacements,” he said, with the range of patients from infants to the elderly.
3) A personal touch
“We understand that an injury is never just physical in nature, but also an emotional and mental challenge,” he said.
“I had been injured several times — and that’s what had gotten me into this field,” he said.
Stevens’ family has a long history of caring for locals, with Guenther Funeral Home still operated by the family.
“I hope to bring that level of care,” he said, crediting his family as “my example” of how to serve customers.
4) Certifications
“Personally, I have become certified in vestibular rehabilitation through the American Institute of Balance,” Stevens said, “and became a certified strength and conditioning specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association to fill a void” in the available services in the area.
While he said much of his personal certifications are in handling sports injuries, “it’s not just athletes” being treated.
5) When to go
The business is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday. For more information, call 790-8414 or check them out on Facebook.