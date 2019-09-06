SMETHPORT, Pa. — When a child enters a courtroom to participate in proceedings, it can be a frightening and unnerving experience.
In a couple of months, dogs will cozy up to children in the McKean County Courthouse for hugs, petting and sloppy licks thanks to the new CASA of McKean County Courthouse Dog Program.
The program was created locally by Judge Christopher Hauser of the Court of Common Pleas, to provide comfort and affection to children who have been subjected to abuse or neglect. The program, which is expected to be implemented in late October, is the first CASA-sponsored therapy dog program in the state. The program will operate under the auspices of the McKean County Court of Common Pleas and sponsorship of the McKean County Bar Association.
Currently, there are 117 children from the county in the program, with 19 CASA volunteers serving 22 of those youngsters. CASA has operated as an independent, nonprofit organization, in McKean County since 2014. CASA, the acronym for Court Appointed Special Advocate, operates on a state and national basis, providing volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children. The goal of the organization is to break “the cycle of child abuse so that children can thrive in safe, permanent, nurturing homes.”
Virginia Hauser, vice president of CASA and wife of Judge Hauser, said therapy dogs are something her husband has wanted to add to the program for a long time. The therapy dog program is modeled after a similar project in Venango County, which works closely with the Paws for a Cause program.
“(The courtroom) is stressful for the kids, it’s huge and overwhelming and they’re there for other reasons so (therapy dogs) are a comforting thing,” Virginia Hauser explained. “If the child comes to court once and they see that dog, they’ll want to come back the next time because they know there is going to be a dog there.”
Another CASA board member, Rebecca Ivancic, said six trainers with their dogs have signed up for the program and will participate on a volunteer basis. The trainers have several breeds of dogs and are associated with programs such as the Alliance of Therapy Dogs and Therapy Dogs International. The handlers, who will be vetted, hail from Bradford, Smethport and Olean, N.Y. and visited the courthouse with their dogs last Wednesday for the first time.
“What has impressed me about this program is that the dogs are so well-trained,” Ivancic said. “The dogs have to go through rigorous training before they can even take this step” in a courtroom setting.
She said during the dogs’ first visit, they were evaluated for how well they did at the front door, as well as walking through the rooms of the courthouse and the children’s playroom at the facility.
Jessica London, advocate supervisor for CASA, said that during the handlers’ and dogs’ visit to the courthouse, it was interesting to watch the interaction of the courthouse staff with the animals. She said one professional sat down on the floor and petted a dog, while other employees came out of their offices to visit with the animals.
“Everybody petted the dogs and you could see their faces brighten,” London remarked. “So there is an effect” the animals have on people.
Starting in October, one trainer and dog will be signed up on rotating basis for two hours each Wednesday, the day court proceedings involving children are held.
London said that as there are not enough CASA volunteers to work with children in the program, the dogs are expected to help “fill in the gaps” during courtroom proceedings.
Along those lines, she said additional CASA volunteers are needed for the program. In addition, as CASA is a nonprofit, donations are appreciated to help with the therapy dog program and other needs.
For more information on volunteering or the program, call 568-2170, or mail donations to: CASA of McKean County, 500 W. Main St., Smethport, Pa. 16749.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)