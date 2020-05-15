OLEAN — One family that recently visited Rock City Park was so excited about getting outside to walk on the trails, they didn’t mind it was raining.
Other people have shared similar stories with Rock City Park owners Dale and Cindy Smith who opened the trails at the Route 16 South facility May 1 and have since then had a good response from outdoor enthusiasts.
Cindy Smith said only the trails are open at this point due to the pandemic. They hope to open the building containing the indoor museum and souvenir gift shop, however, in the near future.
“We’re just waiting to make the final decision,” she said, noting the indoor facility, when opened, will adhere to regulations set by the Cattaraugus County Health Department. “We want it to be open and the people want it to be open, too. But they’re happy with the trails.”
The grounds are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youngsters and free for children under 5.
The park’s 45-minute hiking trail meanders through massive rock formations along the prehistoric ocean floor which also contains the largest exposure of quartz conglomerate in the world. Following hikes and exploration, families have access to outdoor restrooms and picnic tables.
Smith said a number of trees are beginning to leaf out, along with some of the wild flowers.
“If the weather is decent, it’s been busy,” Smith said. “Families (with children) are coming and a lot of the comments are that they just need some space to get their family out and exercise.”
She recalled a family that visited from Rochester and was happy to be outside despite rainy weather.
“She said ‘We just had to get out, my children want to run around,’” Smith said of an exchange with the mother of one family. “They were all suited up (in rain gear) and had hats on. It’s one of the few special places (locally) you can go during the shutdown.”
Families from Orchard Park and Portville who visited on Thursday had picnic meals they ate before they hit the trails.
“The mother in the Portville group said she missed her fourth-grade field trip (to Rock City) and this was her first time here,” Smith added.
She noted the park has a table set up outside under the porch awning where tickets are sold to visitors.
“And encouragingly enough, we’ve sold quite a few season passes already,” she continued. “People are expecting to resume normal life as much as possible.”
On a related note, Smith said the annual arts and craft show, which had been held on Mother’s Day in the past, is hoped to be conducted at some point in the near future.
“Our vendors are signed up and they want to come (to the event) too,” she said.
For more information on the park, visit the website www.rockcitypark.com or call 372-7790.