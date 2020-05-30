EDITOR’S NOTE: Local professional photographer Dan Jordan is sharing his photographs of — and experiences with — American bald eagles in Western New York and northwest Pennsylvania, as well as throughout the United States.
In this first installment of my series on our national bird, I provide some basic information about American bald eagles and their comeback from near extinction in the 1960s.
In 1963, there were only 417 breeding pairs of bald eagles in the U.S. The pesticide DDT was blamed for making their eggs fragile which meant that few, if any, young eagles were hatched. Each year, their population decreased.
Since the ban of DDT’s use in 1972, bald eagles have made a dramatic comeback. In 1999, they were taken off the endangered species list. They are still protected by federal laws; however, the population of breeding pairs is estimated to be around 15,000 in the U.S. These numbers do not count the juvenile and non-breeding adult population, which are much more difficult to estimate.
New York state’s experience with eagle populations mirrors the national picture. There were as few as a single nesting pair in 1970 — the current count is more than 400. A large number of those are in Western New Yorlk, many in the Olean and surrounding area.
The bald eagle, scientific name Haliaeetus leucocephalus (try saying that five times fast!) is our national bird, but that almost didn’t happen.
In 1776, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and John Adams were assigned the task of choosing the national bird for the official seal. Franklin deemed the bald eagle “of bad moral character.” Legend is that he lobbied for the turkey to be the national bird, but evidence of that doesn’t seem to exist.
Thankfully, calmer heads prevailed and the bald eagle was chosen in 1782.
Enough science and history, let’s discuss WNY/NWPA eagles.
I cannot leave my home without seeing one or more eagles. On average I see 10 eagles per day. Most people I speak to or show my photos to tell me that they never or rarely see an eagle. It’s a matter of knowing where to look and being on the lookout, which my wife and I always are.
Oh, and knowing what a juvenile bald eagle looks like helps, too. Clue: they don’t have white heads!
Bald eagles are here, and in large numbers. I regularly monitor about 30 nests, most in WNY. In early May, I saw a congregation of almost 20 at Alma Pond near Wellsville. Last year, I took a couple of photographer friends to the Canisteo River in Steuben County and we witnessed 16 bald eagles in a single tree. Although these types of sightings are rare, the eagles are here, and in large numbers.
How close to Olean are their nests? Vandalia, Portville, Ceres, Cuba, Friendship, Salamanca, Great Valley, Limestone, Ischua, Rushford and Belvidere all have nests. I have discovered (with the help of tips from others) four new nests (new to me, not new to the eagles) this spring.
This series is not just about facts, it’s about photography, too. This first image is of an adult eagle I photographed the second week of May in Hinsdale. On my way to the Belvidere nest to photograph the eaglets, which are nearly full size this time of year, I noticed three eagles in a tree just off Interstate 86 before the Hinsdale exit.
I photographed the adult pair (believed to be the Ischua pair) and a juvenile looking over a dead animal in the road. I then followed the eagles for two hours, taking around 300 close-up photos of them. This is the male (a later installment will identify how to tell the males from the females) after he flew to a secluded spot near Gile Hollow Park.
The next photo was taken in late April at the Portville nest. That particular nest is not active this year, meaning that the pair is either using their alternate nest or something happened to one of the eagles. I do see an eagle near the nest occasionally but there is no activity on the nest.
I hope you’ve enjoyed this first installment of the Eagle Whisperer. In the next installment, I will discuss the mating habits and nesting activities of bald eagles, including some photos of eaglets in the nest, again, right here in WNY.
If you have any information about local eagles and/or nests, or if you have questions, please email me at dan@jordanphotog.com.